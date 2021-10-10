Kerry SFC: Sean O'Shea dazzles once more for Kenmare with 11 points in semi-final surprise

Another scoring masterclass by All-Star nominee Sean O’Shea propelled Kenmare Shamrocks to a dramatic 0-17 to 1-13 win over fancied Dingle, and a place in the Kerry club senior football championship final.

O’Shea’s heroics sets up a repeat of last year’s decider against Austin Stacks, who proved far too strong for Templenoe in the other semi.

Last weekend, O’Shea kicked 0-15 of his side’s 0-17, in the process condemning Dr Crokes to a possible relegation play-off with Legion.

This weekend, he kicked 0-11 including the decisive score deep in added time under extreme pressure against a strong Dingle outfit for whom Paul, Mikey, and Conor Geaney excelled.

Kenmare raced 0-6 to 0-3 in front by the water break, thanks to four O’Shea points and one each from Paul O’Connor and Kevin O’Sullivan, while Paul Geaney, Gavin Curran, and Dylan Geaney replied for Dingle.

A Dingle goal from Conor Geaney in the 18th minute tied this epic battle but points from O’Shea, Paul O’Connor, and Tom Murnane saw Kenmare edge 0-9 to 1-5 ahead at halftime with Paul Geaney adding two more to Dingle’s total.

Three more third-quarter points from the imperious O’Shea increased Kenmare Shamrocks’ lead to two at the water break, with efforts from Colin Moriarty and Paul Geaney leaving the score at 0-12 to 1-7.

Dan McCarthy pushed Kenmare three clear before Dingle responded with three unanswered points from Conor and Dylan Geaney and the equaliser from Barry O’Sullivan. O’Shea kicked a beauty from play and an effort from Kevin O’Sullivan saw the home side move two clear with time running out.

Dingle kept coming back. Two Mikey Geaney points had them level before Paul Geaney gave Dingle a one-point lead on the hour. But cometh the hour, cometh the man as Sean O’Shea leveled the contest in the 65th minute and then, in final minute, he nailed the winning point from a difficult free after he was fouled.

There was no such drama in the other semi-final as Austin Stacks blitzed Templenoe 3-9 to 0-4 with a stunning second half display.

Bizarrely Austin Stacks only led 0-3 to 0-2 at the opening water break, thanks to points from Shane O’Callaghan, Sean Quilter, and Joe O’Connor, while Brian Crowley and Killian Spillane replied for Templemore. Stacks only managed only two more points in the half as they led 0-5 to 0-2 at half-time.

Tadgh Morley and Killian Spillane got Templenoe’s only two points of the second half as Stacks took control once Shane O’Callaghan scored a superb 40th-minute goal.

Late goals from Brendan O’Sullivan and a Darragh O’Brien penalty saw them cruise into the final, which they won last year, after extra time.

The final is fixed for Sunday at 3pm in Fitzgerald Stadium.