Champions Courcey Rovers out as Sars edge titanic quarter-final

Sars will play winners of Sunday's quarter-final between Seandún and St Catherine’s in next weekend’s semi-final
Fiona Keating, Courcey Rovers in action against Sarsfields in the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship..

Sat, 09 Oct, 2021 - 16:52
Therese O’Callaghan

CAMOGIE: Sarsfields 0-16 Courcey Rovers 1-12 

Sarsfields knocked champions Courcey Rovers out of the SE Systems Cork Senior Camogie Championship at Castle Road on Saturday. A battle royale it proved to be and it was only decided in the dying moments with a point from impressive first-half substitute Orlaith Mullins.

Courcey Rovers led at half-time by a single point but were overtaken on the home stretch. Champions die hard and the Rovers gained parity, only for the 2019 titleholders to claim victory at the death.

In doing so, they qualify to meet the winners of tomorrow’s quarter-final between Seandún and St Catherine’s in next weekend’s semi-final.

Chloe Casey, reliable from placed balls, put Sarsfields 0-4 to 0-2 ahead at the first water-break. Courcey Rovers, with the wind at their backs, found scores that bit harder to come by.

Sarsfields remained in the ascendancy with Orlaith Mullins and Casey trading points with Fiona Keating and Jacinta Crowley. Courcey Rovers goalkeeper Sinead O’Reilly did well to keep her sheet clean as Sarsfields increased their lead to double scores, 0-8 to 0-4 three minutes from the interval.

Courcey Rovers then hit 1-2 unanswered - the goal finished by captain Jacinta Crowley after she was brilliantly picked out by Grainne Hannon to lead at the break, 1-6 to 0-8.

It didn’t take Sarsfields long to wrestle back the lead. In the third quarter, they outhit Courcey Rovers seven points to three - five from play courtesy of Orlaith Mullins, Katyln Sheehan, Casey, Lucy Allen and Clare Mullins.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper O’Reilly was called into action once again when she saved a penalty from Casey.

Sarsfields led 0-15 to 1-9 with 10 minutes remaining.

However, points from Crowley (2) and Christine O’Neill set up a grandstand finish. Orlaith Mullins’ late point deciding the contest.

Scorers for Sarsfields: C Casey (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-2 45s), O Mullins (0-3), L Allen and K Sheehan 0-2 each), C Mullins and M Mullins (0-1 each).

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: J Crowley (1-6, 0-5 frees, 0-1 45), F Keating (0-3), L Crowley, S McCarthy and C O’Neill (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; E Murphy, K Barry, T Elliott; C Irwin, N O’Callaghan (Capt), E Casey; C Casey, C Mullins; H Herlihy, M Mullins, R O’Mahony; S Desmond, L Allen, K Sheehan.

Subs: O Mullins for R O’Mahony (9 inj), G Cashman for T Elliott (26), O McAllen for S Desmond (half-time), E Woods for H Herlihy (55).

COURCEY ROVERS: S O’Reilly; O Twomey, C Hayes, G O’Reilly; A O’Reilly, A Moloney, E Moloney; J Crowley (Capt), E O’Reilly; S McCarthy, F Keating, L Collins; E Maguire, G Hannon, L Crowley.

Subs: E O’Regan for L Crowley (40), A Hynes for E Maguire (45), C O’Neill for L Collins (52).

Referee: Dave O’Connell (Glen Rovers).

