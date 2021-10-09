Oisín McConville: Kerry, with Paddy Tally, will have a more defined way of playing

The first thing about new Kerry coach Paddy Tally is that his reputation precedes him.

We hear it trotted out on the television and the radio that he is nothing more than a defensive coach.

I don’t see it like that at all. I’ve seen him at first hand over the years, when he was in with Crossmaglen doing sessions, for example, and first and foremost Tally is a coach that has been used by teams who want to be better defensively. Basically, if you look deeper into it, Tally is a man who teaches a team how to set up well and therefore gives them a better chance to win games.

He has great experience, having won a Sigerson Cup with St Mary’s. Having a nephew on that panel, I know they were coached to within an inch of their lives, but in a good way. DCU, UCC, UCD, Queen’s, and Jordanstown had vastly larger picks because of their massive student populations, funding, and scholarships, yet St Mary’s punched way above their weight.

Everyone on his team knew their job and you can see how some of those players have prospered since, certainly in Tyrone under Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher, and how they won the All-Ireland.

Cathal McShane was converted from a hard- working half-forward into a more fruitful forward inside; Kieran McGeary and Conor Meyler developed into the fine players they are today and their impact on the inter-county scene has been incredible.

When Tally was with Down they were (and are) perhaps in the middle of their biggest slump in years and he didn’t have the machinery to do damage. Working in Galway, under Kevin Walsh, they were a much more solid-looking team, possessing a couple of kick-out alternatives and didn’t ship the kind of losses they have lately.

Tally gets unfair press and is accused of over-coaching. I don’t buy that. If you were to ask me to name the top three guys that Kerry could have brought into Jack O’Connor’s upcoming regime, Tally would be one of them.

It’s a shrewd move and something that many wouldn’t have seen happening — Kerry bringing in an Ulster coach. It’s a massive move and one Kerry will benefit from.

Tyrone, in the All-Ireland semi-final, were offering Kerry their own short kick-outs. Had Tally been on the line he’d have shown a little know-how and perhaps suggested the need to occasionally go long. It’s time Kerry brought in someone like him. They should let the U17 and U20 management teams be privy to some of his coaching, so players who progress through those ranks don’t come into the set-up and find it a bit alien, so they’re already familiar with it in operation.

Kerry, with Tally, will have a more defined way of playing. They’re traditionalists but what he will offer is a springboard to enable the forward players to play better. A bit more solidity. They need to be harder to play against while not stunting themselves from an attacking perspective.

Those facets need not be mutually exclusive.

From my dealings with Tally, he is very attuned to the pressures on young lads and very much about the player before the performance and the correlation between a happy player and consistent level of performance. That puts him ahead of the curve.