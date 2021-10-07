Meath executive vote out Andy McEntee - but Seamus McEnaney episode offers him hope

The clubs of Meath are expected to decide the fate of senior football manager Andy McEntee after the county executive narrowly voted against him continuing in the role.

According to the Meath Chronicle, eight of the 15-strong executive agreed on Wednesday night that McEntee should not continue in the position, with the other seven, including senior executive members, arguing for him to remain in charge.

Appointed in August 2016 after guiding Ballyboden St Enda’s to All-Ireland senior glory the previous March, Nobber-born McEntee received a new three-year deal in 2019.

However, his position is subject to a review after each season.

There is recent precedent for a Meath senior football manager surviving a vote of no confidence.

In 2012, Seamus McEnaney was asked to step down by then chairman Barney Allen after the executive opposed him staying in the role.

However, the executive did not receive the required two-third majority from clubs for their motion to remove the Monaghan native.

McEntee guided Meath to Division 1 for the 2020 season and, while they were relegated last year, they narrowly lost out on a quick return to the top flight when Kildare beat them by three points in June’s Division 2 semi-final.

They later beat Longford, before losing out to Dublin by six points in the Leinster semi-final, cutting the gap to three points at one stage having been 11 behind.

Before this season, he brought them to back-to-back Leinster finals.

Last week, it was reported one of McEntee’s selectors, Donal Curtis, would not be part of the management team next year. The former Meath footballer had been part of the set-up since 2016.

Also in June of this year, U20 manager Bernard Flynn stepped down after claiming a charter signed by the county chairman and McEntee would not be honoured.

It was understood the differences centred around members of the senior panel, who also qualified for the U20s, not being released for the under-age side.