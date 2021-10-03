Tipperary SFC: Conor Ryan seals Loughmore-Castleiney's path to quarter-finals

Loughmore-Castleiney had a 2-10 to 0-9 win over Rockwell Rovers in the third round of the Tipperary SFC to assure themselves of a quarter-final spot.

Rovers had a promising start to lead 0-4 to 0-2 at the water break. A John McGrath goal brought Loughmore into the game but Rockwell led 0-7 to 1-2 at the interval, Alan Moloney kicking five of their points from frees.

Loughmore did better on resuming and at the second water break it was all square, 1-5 to 0-8. Conor Ryan struck a crucial second goal for Loughmore after 53 minutes for a 2-8 to 0-8 lead and they were never in any danger afterwards.

Ballyporeen’s 1-14 to 0-12 win over Moyne-Templetuohy was enough to secure them a place in the quarter-finals edging out Éire Óg Annacarty on scoring difference.

Ballyporeen had to win by four points and county captain Conor Sweeney was their key man with eight points, five from frees.

Fionnan O'Sullivan’s goal just before the water break was also crucial. It gave them a 1-3 to 0-1 lead and they were 1-8 to 0-4 ahead at half-time, having played with the wind.

Moyne, with John Hassett pointing five frees and goalie Odhran Lloyd three, needed a draw to qualify but came up short.

Éire Óg defeated Kilsheelan-Kilcash 1-9 to 0-7 but it wasn't enough on scoring difference. Kilsheelan, with two wins already, were through. Éire Óg made all the running and led 1-5 to 0-3 at half-time. The sides shared eight points in the second half but the five-point win came up short of what was required.

Upperchurch-Drombane were surprisingly easy 0-12 to 0-4 winners over Aherlow Gaels. They had four points on the board without reply at the water break and led 0-7 to 0-1 at half-time. They continued to have the better of things to the finish (0-9 to 0-3 at the second water-break), and are in the hat for the quarter-finals.

Two second-half goals from Andrew Browne and Billy Hewitt helped Ardfinnan to a 2-12 to 0-7 win over Arravale Rovers and a quarter-final spot. There was little in it early on, Ardfinnan leading 0-6 to 0-5 at the break.

Moyle Rovers made it full points from three games with a 2-7 to 1-5 win over Cahir to top their group. Diarmuid Foley’s goal after 16 minutes tipped the balance in Rovers’ favour giving them a half-time lead of 1-3 to 0-3. Cahir fought back well to level early in the second half and were only two points behind when Liam Boland bagged Moyle Rovers’ second goal in injury time to clinch the win.

Paddy Cadell’s point late on ensured a slender 0-14 to 2-7 win for JK Brackens over Killenaule and top spot in their group. Two first-half goals by Michael Doyle set Killenaule up for victory but Brackens put in a strong last quarter, scoring five points to level before Cadell’s effort proved the decisive score.

Clonmel Commercials, the champions, received a walk-over from Moycarkey-Borris and top their group unbeaten after the three rounds. Without a win, Moycarkey were destined for the Cusack Cup play-offs irrespective of the outcome.