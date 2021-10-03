Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery

St Catherine's led by six points at the break, and it was their seven unanswered points in the third quarter that set them on their way
Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery

Carbery captain Maggie Coppinger at Castle Road, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 14:20
Therese O’Callaghan

St Catherine’s 2-12 Carbery 0-5

St Catherine’s secured their SE Systems Cork SCC quarter-final place against Seandún at Castle Road today. They led by six points at the break, and it was their seven unanswered points in the third quarter that set them on their way.

They were up against a depleted Carbery, who were minus players because of football commitments and injury. Selection was from just six clubs - some of which were junior B and C.

Even though they struggled to stay with clinical St Catherine’s, they were competitive in the opening 30 minutes and had they managed to reap the rewards of a penalty, it could have been closer.

St Catherine’s were more rounded. Laura Hayes was a solid performer at centre-back and in captain Finola Neville, they have a free-taker that is essential to the modern game.

It was Niamh O’Regan’s goal in the third minute that laid the foundation for their 1-5 to 0-2 interval lead. And Aoife Hurley (finished with 1-4) scored their second goal a couple of minutes from time.

Kate Wall bagged all five points for Carbery while Libby Coppinger worked tirelessly.

Scorers for St Catherine’s: A Hurley (1-4), F Neville (0-7, 0-4 frees, 0-2 45s), N O’Regan (1-0), C Draper (0-1).

Scorers for Carbery: K Wall (0-5, 0-1 free).

ST CATHERINE'S: Y O’Neill; O Neville, C Motherway, A M Rohan; R O’Callaghan, L Hayes, E Ronayne; M Rohan, E O’Brien; N O’Regan, F Neville (Capt), L O’Donnell; C Draper, A Hurley, C Dunning.

Subs: A O’Regan for N O’Regan (45), M O’Regan for O Neville (45), M O’Keeffe for M Rohan (55), S Clancy for L O’Donnell (59 inj), H Sheehan for A M Rohan (60).

CARBERY: E White (Barryroe); M Sexton (Barryroe), A Crowley (Kilbrittain-Timoleague), J Sheehy (Kilbrittain-Timoleague); M Coppinger (St Colum’s, Capt), C Kingston (Ballinascarthy), E O’Donovan (Kilbree); L Coppinger (St Colum’s), C Crowley (Ballinascarthy); K Dineen (Kilbrittain-Timoleague), M Dullea (Ballinascarthy), K Nolan (Clonakilty); C Murphy (Kilbree), K Wall (Kilbrittain-Timoleague), R Ní Bhuachalla (Barryroe).

Subs: G Tobin (Barryroe) for A Crowley (half-time), S Pattwell (Ballinascarthy) for K Nolan (40).

Referee: Dave O’Connell (Glen Rovers).

Quarter-finals (to be played next weekend):

Killeagh v Inniscarra.

Sarsfields v Courcey Rovers.

Seandún v St Catherine’s.

St Finbarr’s bye to semi-final.

Tipperary v Waterford - Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Quarter-Final

Waterford SHC: County stars shine as De La Salle retain senior status

