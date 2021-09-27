Shane Ronayne appointed as Cork senior ladies football manager

Shane Ronayne has been appointed Cork senior ladies football manager.

The Mitchelstown native was ratified at Monday night’s board meeting in Nemo Rangers GAA club having been chosen for the position following a series of interviews last week.

Ronayne’s decision to step down as Waterford senior men’s football boss was confirmed by the county board on Friday and he later revealed he had been offered the opportunity to take charge of his native county.

Formerly at the helm of Tipperary senior ladies football team who he brought to four national titles, in his time with Mourneabbey Ronayne has guided them to six county, six Munster, and two All-Ireland crowns.

Ronayne was appointed as Déise boss last January after which he brought them to a Division 4 semi-final before exiting the Munster SFC at the quarter-final stage when they were beaten by Limerick.

A PE teacher in Coláiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir, Ronayne was the recommendation of the five-person sub-committee. Outgoing boss Ephie Fitzgerald had led Cork for the six previous seasons but it is believed he did not seek an interview when the position was advertised earlier this month.