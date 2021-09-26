Waterford SHC: Emmet O'Toole goal sees Roanmore reach first county final in 31 years

Dungarvan’s shooting betrayed them, the wides mounting, and they were punished by Roanmore
A general view of Walsh Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Sun, 26 Sep, 2021 - 14:59
Michael Moynihan, Walsh Park

Roanmore 1-15 Dunvargan 0-12

Roanmore made it to the JJ Kavanagh and Sons Waterford SHC final after a hard-fought win over Dungarvan in Walsh Park, the city side winning through to the decider for the first time in 31 years.

A squally shower made conditions difficult early on, but Dungarvan were quick to the pace of the game, leading 0-4 to 0-1 on 10 minutes thanks to Cathal Curran’s accuracy.

Shane Mackey and Gavin O’Brien (free) narrowed that gap as Roanmore settled, and began to benefit from the wind. With Billy Nolan playing a deep role and distributing the ball well they pressed Dungarvan back, and O’Brien’s second free levelled the game on the first water-break.

O’Brien added another free when play resumed, but Patrick Curran (free) levelled on 20 minutes. Neither side could seize the initiative, but Colm Curran nudged Dungarvan ahead in injury time, giving them a 0-8 to 0-7 lead at the half.

O’Brien pointed on the resumption but Dungarvan sub John Burke responded; yet another O’Brien free and they were level again, 0-9 apiece on 35 minutes.

Dungarvan pushed two ahead thanks to Patrick and Cathal Curran, but they needed a good Darren Duggan save to keep Shane Mackey at bay.

On 42 minutes Roanmore made no mistake, however - Emmet O’Toole reacted first to a ball which rolled loose in the square, and it was 1-9 to 0-11 at the second water-break.

Gavin O’Brien pointed when play resumed but Patrick Curran (free) responded - 1-10 to 0-12 on 48 minutes.

Dungarvan’s shooting began to betray them, the wides mounting, and Eoin Madigan and Sean Burke pushed Roanmore three clear with four minutes left.

The city side were under huge pressure as Dungarvan came hunting for scores late on, but they held out for a deserved win - fittingly, Gavin O’Brien was the one to get their insurance scores.

Scorers for Roanmore: G O’Brien (0-11, 8 frees, 1 65); E. O’Toole (1-0); S. Mackey (0-2); S. Burke, E. Madigan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dungarvan: P Curran (0-5, 4 frees); Cathal Curran (0-3); M. Kiely (0-2); Colm Curran, J. Burke (0-1 each).

ROANMORE: J Chester; K Power, F McGrath, C Chester; C Dempsey, R. Furlong, D. Hayes; G. O’Brien, E Madigan; E Flynn, Billy Nolan, C Wadding; E O’Toole, Brian, S Mackey.

Subs: S. Burke for Flynn (54); L. Hearne for Dempsey (57); H. White for O’Toole (61).

DUNGARVAN: D Duggan; S Ryan, J Curran, G. Power; J Nagle, D Lyons, K Moore; K Daly, J Lacey; Colm Curran, P Curran, J Allen; M Kiely, Cathal Curran, G Crotty.

Subs: J Burke for Crotty (inj, 5); T. Loftus for Daly (46); J. Duggan for P. Curran (50); Cormac Curran for Allen (62).

Referee: A. Fitzgerald (Gaultier).

