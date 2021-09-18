Ballygunner go 41 games unbeaten in Waterford

Darragh O’Sullivan’s side struck eight unanswered points on either side of the second water break to pull clear. 
Ballygunner go 41 games unbeaten in Waterford

Waterford star Pauric Mahony marked his first championship start of 2021 with nine points in Ballygunner's SHC quarter-final win over Fourmilewater

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 16:34
Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

Waterford SHC quarter-final

Ballygunner 1-23 

Fourmilewater 1-15 

Pauric Mahony marked his first championship start of 2021 with nine points as eight-in-a-row chasing Ballygunner fought off the physical challenge of Fourmilewater in Saturday's Waterford SHC quarter-final.

Darragh O’Sullivan’s side struck eight unanswered points on either side of the second water break to pull clear. 

They are now 41 games unbeaten in Waterford. After the game, Fourmile boss Michael Ryan urged the Gunners players to go on and win a first All-Ireland club title for the county.

Kevin Mahony (1-3), Peter Hogan (0-3) and full back Barry Coughlan were their top performers for the winners. 

Dessie Hutchinson hit three second half efforts after a tough battle with Thomas O’Gorman. Pauric Mahony started but his brother Philip was on crutches and will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.

Michael Ryan’s men went toe to toe with the champions in a rip-roaring first half. The sides were level eight times. Fourmile led 4-2 after 11 minutes with Dylan Guiry, Sean Walsh, Jamie Barron and Aaron Ryan all on target. Just before the water break, Fourmile goalkeeper Stephen Ryan batted down Conor Sheahan’s point effort and Kevin Mahony whipped the rebound to the net (1-5 to 0-5).

On 19 minutes, Dylan Guiry found Sean Boyce and he sent a rocket to the top corner of the Ballygunner net leaving Stephen O’Keeffe rooted to the line. Five Aaron Ryan frees and another Barron point from play left the underdogs 1-11 to 1-10 ahead at the break.

Barron levelled the match for the tenth time with his third point of the day. The Gunners had a scare when Shane O’Sullivan’s back pass nearly flew into his own net but they soon took charge with eight points in a row.

Scorers for Ballygunner: P Mahony 0-9 (7fs), K Mahony 1-3, P Hogan, D Hutchinson, C Sheahan 0-3 each, B O'Sullivan, M Mahony 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fourmilewater: A Ryan 0-5 (5fs), S Boyce 1-0, J Barron 0-3, C Gleeson, D Guiry 0-2 each, S Walsh, T Guiry, S Ryan 0-1 each.

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; B O’Keeffe, S O’Sullivan, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; P Hogan, M Mahony, P Mahony; H Ruddle, D Hutchinson, K Mahony.

Subs: Barry O’Sullivan for Ruddle (HT), C Power for M Mahony (46), J Foley for P Mahony (55).

FOURMILEWATER: Stephen Ryan; J Mulcahy, T O’Gorman, J McGrath; T Guiry, T Barron, Shane Ryan; J Barron, S Walsh; D Guiry, C Gleeson, S Boyce; D Ryan, M O’Gorman, A Ryan.

Subs: O Walsh for M O’Gorman (34), C Guiry for O Walsh (41), S Lawlor for A Ryan (52), A Condon for Mulcahy (60).

Referee: M O’Brien

More in this section

Glen Rovers quickly return to winning ways Glen Rovers quickly return to winning ways
General views of Croke Park Croke Park to host Special Congress on October 23rd
Dublin v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 2 Cork and Kerry: Two proud footballing counties with big decisions to make
A view of training 24/6/2020

Clinicial Ballinhassig have too many aces for Ballincollig

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices