Ballygunner go 41 games unbeaten in Waterford

Waterford SHC quarter-final

Ballygunner 1-23

Fourmilewater 1-15

Pauric Mahony marked his first championship start of 2021 with nine points as eight-in-a-row chasing Ballygunner fought off the physical challenge of Fourmilewater in Saturday's Waterford SHC quarter-final.

Darragh O’Sullivan’s side struck eight unanswered points on either side of the second water break to pull clear.

They are now 41 games unbeaten in Waterford. After the game, Fourmile boss Michael Ryan urged the Gunners players to go on and win a first All-Ireland club title for the county.

Kevin Mahony (1-3), Peter Hogan (0-3) and full back Barry Coughlan were their top performers for the winners.

Dessie Hutchinson hit three second half efforts after a tough battle with Thomas O’Gorman. Pauric Mahony started but his brother Philip was on crutches and will miss the rest of the season with a broken leg.

Michael Ryan’s men went toe to toe with the champions in a rip-roaring first half. The sides were level eight times. Fourmile led 4-2 after 11 minutes with Dylan Guiry, Sean Walsh, Jamie Barron and Aaron Ryan all on target. Just before the water break, Fourmile goalkeeper Stephen Ryan batted down Conor Sheahan’s point effort and Kevin Mahony whipped the rebound to the net (1-5 to 0-5).

On 19 minutes, Dylan Guiry found Sean Boyce and he sent a rocket to the top corner of the Ballygunner net leaving Stephen O’Keeffe rooted to the line. Five Aaron Ryan frees and another Barron point from play left the underdogs 1-11 to 1-10 ahead at the break.

Barron levelled the match for the tenth time with his third point of the day. The Gunners had a scare when Shane O’Sullivan’s back pass nearly flew into his own net but they soon took charge with eight points in a row.

Scorers for Ballygunner: P Mahony 0-9 (7fs), K Mahony 1-3, P Hogan, D Hutchinson, C Sheahan 0-3 each, B O'Sullivan, M Mahony 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fourmilewater: A Ryan 0-5 (5fs), S Boyce 1-0, J Barron 0-3, C Gleeson, D Guiry 0-2 each, S Walsh, T Guiry, S Ryan 0-1 each.

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan, T Foley; B O’Keeffe, S O’Sullivan, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; P Hogan, M Mahony, P Mahony; H Ruddle, D Hutchinson, K Mahony.

Subs: Barry O’Sullivan for Ruddle (HT), C Power for M Mahony (46), J Foley for P Mahony (55).

FOURMILEWATER: Stephen Ryan; J Mulcahy, T O’Gorman, J McGrath; T Guiry, T Barron, Shane Ryan; J Barron, S Walsh; D Guiry, C Gleeson, S Boyce; D Ryan, M O’Gorman, A Ryan.

Subs: O Walsh for M O’Gorman (34), C Guiry for O Walsh (41), S Lawlor for A Ryan (52), A Condon for Mulcahy (60).

Referee: M O’Brien