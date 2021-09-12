Siobhán McGrath: 'It is extra special when it is with your sisters'

Siobhán McGrath was a water-girl when Galway won their second All-Ireland title in 2013. Her sisters Niamh, Clodagh and Orlaith were involved that day.

Yesterday, the 21-year-old who scored Galway’s only goal, was joined by sisters Orlaith and Niamh.

“I am the youngest of the crowd playing today. Delighted of course, it is extra special when it is with your sisters. Seeing them that year made me feel I would love to be there myself. I have two younger sisters coming after me as well, they are 14 and 15.

“It is nip and tuck. Every time we play Cork, there is only a score in it. But we never panicked. I always felt there was a goal in them, the way they were playing. We rode our luck a bit at times, they were running at us a good bit. But Cathal (Murray) said at half-time if Cork get a goal you have to compose yourself and that is what we did, we responded really well.”

That response was her 56th-minute goal.

“Ailish (O’Reilly) set it up, all I had to do was finish it. The Cork goalkeeper Amy Lee is unreal. In a group game last year, she blocked me for a similar type of goal. I knew there was no point winding up because she is straight off her line. I tried to keep the head and tip it into the corner. Thankfully it went in. And Orlaith got two brilliant points. It was very hard for Cork to come back.”

That Galway stood up this year might not have happened before.

“We added a few people into our management team and they gave us that bit of extra belief that we needed. Donal O’Rourke is an unbelievable trainer. All the way from Cappoquin, it is some commitment. Every single training session you did, you never wanted to slack. He is that type of a motivator.

"The likes of Therese Maher came in this year. She just gives you a few small words before a match and at half-time. Everything she says, you would listen 100%.”

There was no distraction either from Orla Cronin’s red card.

“We actually didn’t talk about it at all. You have to focus on yourself. I wasn’t surprised that Orla Cronin was let off and we prepared she would be. It kind of even itself out. We were very lucky to get off with our red card (mistaken identity) and we will admit that. You have to take that bit of luck. If you want to beat Cork, you want to beat them with their full hand.”