Siobhan McGrath goal just one of the key moments as Galway crowned camogie champions

Siobhan McGrath’s 56th-minute goal

Where else can you start but with Galway’s 56th-minute goal? Behind by the minimum, Ailish O’Reilly did all the grunt work before popping the sliotar inside to the onrushing Siobhan McGrath. McGrath’s shot did not carry much power but it was enough to beat Amy Lee in the Cork goal.

The green flag capped a superb Galway response to Katriona Mackey’s 48th-minute strike that sent Cork three clear. It was also the first time Paudie Murray’s side led this final. Galway answered this score with an unanswered 1-2 to take a two-point lead as the clock hit for injury-time.

Galway’s Siobhan McGrath celebrates scoring a goal. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Galway’s injury-time nerve

With Orla Cronin having reduced the deficit to the minimum as this titanic contest entered injury-time, this final seemed ripe for a draw. But instead of a Cork leveller, the winners mined two scores to make certain the county’s fourth All-Ireland triumph.

The first of those came from a turnover, Galway disrupting Cork’s short-passing game as the Rebels sought to pass their way out of defence. The outstanding Niamh Kilkenny provided the assist for both, Orlaith McGrath the finisher on both occasions.

Cork’s missed goal opportunities

On three occasions during this game did Galway defenders make vital interceptions to cut out Cork handpasses that would have set up clear-cut goal chances. Shauna Healy intercepted a Chloe Sigerson handpass in the first quarter, with Dervla Higgins doing likewise later in the half to cut out an Amy O’Connor pass inside.

It was the turn of captain Sarah Dervan in the second-half, the full-back getting her stick to an O’Connor pass bound for Katriona Mackey. Critical last-ditch defending that was key to keeping Cork at bay.