Sarsfields produce statement of intent against Na Piarsaigh 

The East Cork outfit had 16 points to spare against their city opponents in this Co-op Superstores Cork Premier SHC first round tie
Sarsfields produce statement of intent against Na Piarsaigh 

Sars' Jack O'Connor is fouled as he heads for goal against Na Piarsaigh during this evening's Co-Op Superstores Cork PSHC  tie at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 18:50
Michael Moynihan, Pairc Ui Rinn

Cork Premier SHC

Sarsfields 2-28 

Na Piarsaigh 2-12 

Sarsfields won this Co-op Superstores Cork Premier SHC round 1 game with something to spare over Na Piarsaigh in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork star Jack O’Connor opened the scoring for Sars, who were five points up after five minutes.

Na Piarsaigh opened their account with a good solo goal batted in by Kelvin Forde, but a Daniel Kearney point from the puck-out made it 0-6 to 1-0 by the eighth minute.

Eoghan Murphy, Aaron Myers (free) and James Sweeney pushed Sars to nine points, but a Shane Forde point for the city side made it 0-9 to 1-2 at the first waterbreak: Sars’ dominance at half-back was making it difficult for Na Piarsaigh to make any headway upfront.

On the resumption a good pass from Daniel Kearney found Daniel Hogan, who finished low to the corner for a Sars goal; Padraig Guest’s second point, in response, made it 1-9 to 1-4 on 18 minutes.

Myers (free) and Hogan pushed Sars further ahead and Hogan nearly added another goal, but Luke Donovan denied him with a fine save though Myers converted the resulting 65. 

Evan Sheehan and Daire Connery (free) made it 1-12 to 1-7 on 24 minutes, but Sars hit three points in two minutes to ease eight clear with half-time approaching. A late Jack O’Connor point meant Sars were cruising, 1-16 to 1-7 at the interval.

Na Piarsaigh restarted with intent, Evan Sheehan hitting a quick 1-1 while Daniel Hogan and Myers (free) made it 1-18 to 2-8 on 35 minutes. 

James Sweeney was alert to a rebound from a Hogan shot and finished to the net, pushing Sars 2-19 to 2-8 up on 40 minutes leaving Na Piarsaigh with a mountain to climb.

By the second water-break Sars led 2-22 to 2-8 and the game was over as a contest, the east Cork side eventually winning with 16 points to spare.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A. Myers (8 frees, 2 65s)(0-14); J. Sweeney, D. Hogan (1-2 each); C. Darcy (0-3); J. O’Connor, D. Kearney (0-2); L. Hackett, E. Murphy, C. McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: E. Sheehan (1-2); K. Forde (1-1); D. Connery (4 frees) (0-4); P. Guest (0-2); C .Bowen, C. Hanafin, S. Forde (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: A. Kennedy; C. McCarthy, E. Murphy, W. Kearney; K. Crowley, C. Leahy, C. Roche; C. Darcy, D. Kearney; J. Sweeney, K. Murphy, L. Hackett; D. Hogan, J. O’Connor, A. Myers.

Subs: P. O’Driscoll for Hackett (41); D. Roche for K. Murphy (51); B. Nodwell for Sweeney (53); K. Walsh for E. Murphy (inj, 57).

NA PIARSAIGH: L. Donovan; Anthony Dennehy, Adam Dennehy, E. Gunning; Eoin Sheehan, C. Joyce (c), G. Joyce; D. Connery, P. O’Rourke; C. Hanafin, K. Forde, K. Buckley; P. Guest, E. Sheehan, S. Forde.

Subs: K. Moynihan for S. Forde (25); C. Buckley for Hanafin (HT); C. Bowen for Eoin Sheehan (44); D. Morrissey for Buckley (53); K. Buckley for Connery (inj, 65).

Referee: D. Copps (Ballyhea).

More in this section

Cork v Tipperary - Bord Gáis Energy Munster GAA Hurling U20 Championship Final Twomey and Sweetnam give Courcey Rovers the edge against Carrigaline
Mayo v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Cathal McShane and Darren McCurry goals lead Tyrone to All-Ireland glory
A view of training 24/6/2020 Second-half goals see Killeagh open Cork SAHC with a win
Padraig Hamspey lifts the Sam Maguire Cup 11/9/2021

Talking points: After years of stasis, Tyrone have discovered the way forward again

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 10

Blackrock
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sat, Sept 11

Glen Rovers
v
Douglas

PSHC Round 1

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices