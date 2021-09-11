Sarsfields produce statement of intent against Na Piarsaigh 

Cork Premier SHC

Sarsfields 2-28

Na Piarsaigh 2-12

Sarsfields won this Co-op Superstores Cork Premier SHC round 1 game with something to spare over Na Piarsaigh in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Cork star Jack O’Connor opened the scoring for Sars, who were five points up after five minutes.

Na Piarsaigh opened their account with a good solo goal batted in by Kelvin Forde, but a Daniel Kearney point from the puck-out made it 0-6 to 1-0 by the eighth minute.

Eoghan Murphy, Aaron Myers (free) and James Sweeney pushed Sars to nine points, but a Shane Forde point for the city side made it 0-9 to 1-2 at the first waterbreak: Sars’ dominance at half-back was making it difficult for Na Piarsaigh to make any headway upfront.

On the resumption a good pass from Daniel Kearney found Daniel Hogan, who finished low to the corner for a Sars goal; Padraig Guest’s second point, in response, made it 1-9 to 1-4 on 18 minutes.

Myers (free) and Hogan pushed Sars further ahead and Hogan nearly added another goal, but Luke Donovan denied him with a fine save though Myers converted the resulting 65.

Evan Sheehan and Daire Connery (free) made it 1-12 to 1-7 on 24 minutes, but Sars hit three points in two minutes to ease eight clear with half-time approaching. A late Jack O’Connor point meant Sars were cruising, 1-16 to 1-7 at the interval.

Na Piarsaigh restarted with intent, Evan Sheehan hitting a quick 1-1 while Daniel Hogan and Myers (free) made it 1-18 to 2-8 on 35 minutes.

James Sweeney was alert to a rebound from a Hogan shot and finished to the net, pushing Sars 2-19 to 2-8 up on 40 minutes leaving Na Piarsaigh with a mountain to climb.

By the second water-break Sars led 2-22 to 2-8 and the game was over as a contest, the east Cork side eventually winning with 16 points to spare.

Scorers for Sarsfields: A. Myers (8 frees, 2 65s)(0-14); J. Sweeney, D. Hogan (1-2 each); C. Darcy (0-3); J. O’Connor, D. Kearney (0-2); L. Hackett, E. Murphy, C. McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: E. Sheehan (1-2); K. Forde (1-1); D. Connery (4 frees) (0-4); P. Guest (0-2); C .Bowen, C. Hanafin, S. Forde (0-1 each).

SARSFIELDS: A. Kennedy; C. McCarthy, E. Murphy, W. Kearney; K. Crowley, C. Leahy, C. Roche; C. Darcy, D. Kearney; J. Sweeney, K. Murphy, L. Hackett; D. Hogan, J. O’Connor, A. Myers.

Subs: P. O’Driscoll for Hackett (41); D. Roche for K. Murphy (51); B. Nodwell for Sweeney (53); K. Walsh for E. Murphy (inj, 57).

NA PIARSAIGH: L. Donovan; Anthony Dennehy, Adam Dennehy, E. Gunning; Eoin Sheehan, C. Joyce (c), G. Joyce; D. Connery, P. O’Rourke; C. Hanafin, K. Forde, K. Buckley; P. Guest, E. Sheehan, S. Forde.

Subs: K. Moynihan for S. Forde (25); C. Buckley for Hanafin (HT); C. Bowen for Eoin Sheehan (44); D. Morrissey for Buckley (53); K. Buckley for Connery (inj, 65).

Referee: D. Copps (Ballyhea).