Cork GAA urged to consider outside candidates to replace Ronan McCarthy

The appointments committee charged with putting in place Ronan McCarthy’s successor has been urged to consider candidates from outside the county.

During this evening's Cork County Board meeting, Frank McCarthy of O’Donovan Rossa asked that the five-person appointments committee consider available candidates from both inside and outside Cork.

It was confirmed at the meeting that the five-person committee whose job it is to headhunt the next Cork senior football manager will comprise of county board chairman Marc Sheehan, county board secretary Kevin O’Donovan, county board vice-chairman Pat Horgan, Cork GAA director of football Conor Counihan, and county board development officer Noel O’Callaghan.

O’Donovan Rossa's McCarthy told the meeting that the appointment of a new manager and his backroom team “will be very critical”.

I would ask the appointments committee to take the time to make sure all available candidates, both inside and potentially outside the county, are looked at for the future. With the underage success that has happened in the last 12 months, this is a very, very important appointment.

“I would encourage the committee to take its time and make the right appointment for the senior football team going forward,” McCarthy concluded.

Cork chairman Marc Sheehan said the committee would endeavour “to get the best outcome” for the Cork senior football team.

All other commentary concerning the now vacant senior football post related not to who would succeed McCarthy or the rationale behind the executive’s decision not to extend his term into the final season of their two-year agreement, but focused instead on the Irish Examiner breaking news of McCarthy stepping down some two and a half hours before the release of a Cork GAA statement confirming such.

Jerry Howe of St Nick’s said this leaking showed “very poor respect” towards McCarthy on the part of the executive. “This is deplorable,” Howe added.

In response, Marc Sheehan said, “it was a matter of surprise to me that that matter came into the public domain at that time”.

Cork CEO O’Donovan and vice-chairman Pat Horgan were strident in their insistence that news of McCarthy’s departure did not come from the executive.

“This shaming of the executive on a continuous basis about these so-called leaks is factually incorrect,” said O’Donovan.

When managers are informed that a term has ended or their time is up, obviously there are lots of conversations that follow that. There is a backroom team, there are several people that have to be told. I am sure nobody intends a leak, but word gets out. Cork is a small county when people talk about hurling and football on a daily basis. I want this shaming of the executive to stop.”

Elsewhere, Cork’s Munster Council delegate Ger Lane said the county must table a motion to change the rule that is preventing U20 players from playing U20 and senior inter-county championship in the same season.

The rule, as it stands, dictates that if an U20 player plays senior inter-county championship, they can only play U20 in the same season once the senior team has been knocked out of the championship.

“If this rule remains in place, it will weaken Cork teams over the next couple of years,” Lane argued.

O’Donovan confirmed that venues staging county championship games will operate at 50% capacity from this weekend forward, and not 75% which would require all attendees to provide proof of vaccination upon entry.

The aforementioned Jerry Howe said the practice of not taking money at turnstiles was “discouraging people” from going to games.

The Cork CEO said it was simply not possible to play all championship games fixed for this weekend on the Saturday so as to leave Sunday free on account of the All-Ireland senior camogie final. All county championship games fixed for Sunday, bar one, do not overlap with the Cork-Galway camogie decider.