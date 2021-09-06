Stephen Rochford: Measured Mayo are ready to end the hurt

Former Mayo manager Stephen Rochford believes the county will end its long, emotional wait for an All-Ireland football title on Saturday — and he expects injured defender Eoghan McLaughlin to play a part against Tyrone.

Currently Donegal coach Rochford managed the Mayo team beaten in the 2016 and 2017 finals by Dublin. He has seen a county lurch between giddy optimism and despair on its seemingly endless quest. He detects the usual final frenzy is pitched at a slightly lower key this year. And he admits some surprise the current team has brought us to this point again, particularly in the manner they have overcome the loss of their talisman in previous near misses.

Speaking on the Irish Examiner GAA Podcast, Rochford said: “When Cillian O’Connor got hurt at the start of the summer, I found it hard to see how the team would be on the doorstep of an All-Ireland win. In fairness to the Tommy Conroys, the Ryan O’Donoghues, the Kevin McLoughlins, those guys have stood up.

“I genuinely believe they will win. I think they’ll have learned a lot. They’ll have learned from what Kerry didn’t do (in the semi-final), more than what Tyrone did.

“I don’t see Tyrone changing up much. I think the four-week break will have been good for Mayo. Beating Dublin, it was going to take a week to come down from the high of that. A week then to really get their preparation on track. They’ll have had time to see Tyrone and, from last Monday week, they’ll have been able to put into action their plan.”

Last year’s Young Footballer of the Year, Oisín Mullin, should be fit having missed the semi-final with a quad injury. Mayo manager James Horan confirmed Eoghan McLaughlin had rejoined teammates for light training following surgery on a broken jaw suffered in the semi-final win. Rochford won’t be surprised if he starts on Saturday.

“I’m hearing that locally. I don’t know if it’s spin coming out of the camp. I’m hearing he’ll be in the shakeup, whether a decision will be taken to risk him. They’ll weigh that up.

“It’s a difficult one, he’s a young lad, will it be playing on his mind? I’m sure James has considered all those things. If he is deemed fit and well by the management and medical team, I think him and Oisín Mullen will be two real confidence boosters to the group.

“Their raw athleticism and pace are the things that can hurt Tyrone. If you leave it to Lee Keegan and Paddy Durcan to punch those holes, Tyrone will be waiting for them, that will be the fear.”

The place of captain Aidan O’Shea has been a source of some speculation after a subdued semi-final performance when he was substituted, but Rochford would have no hesitation in starting him in a forward role. “I’m led to believe he had very little training done in the 10 days leading up to (the semi-final). For a big guy, he’s got great hands, his tackling and ability to set the tone for them defensively is very important.

“With playing him up front… maybe Tommy and Ryan will need someone in there to keep tabs on and back them up a little bit, because believe you me, those Tyrone lads will be getting to know those two lads and having your 6ft 4in captain in there adding a bit of backup security won’t be any harm.”

In Donegal’s Ulster semi-final defeat, Rochford got an up-close view of the work done by Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher in reshaping Tyrone — though he doesn’t quite see a drastic culture change from the approach under long-serving manager Mickey Harte.

“I have been impressed by them. I haven’t bought into the idea that they have changed utterly from the Mickey Harte-Gavin Devlin time. They are applying pressure in a more advanced position. They drop back and track men but they’re not dropping in in numbers.

“What’s really impressive about this Tyrone team is they have a lot of very good footballers, very comfortable on the ball. When you think you have them in a very tight position, they are able to get out of it. Mayo’s typical high press — if they don’t stop them and slow them up, that could become a problem if Tyrone overload the middle of the field with runners.”

Mayo’s story has been one of hype and hurt — but Rochford’s senses a more measured build-up to this final. “I found, from my own experience, it hasn’t been as crazy as it has been.

“I can think back to ’96 and how the place, over the course of the next 10 or 12 years, when we were in the finals, things were becoming more daft as the years went on. From sheep being painted, or cars being coloured, or houses being painted. And there was always the fundraisers, Up for the Match type events.

“From 2012, when we felt like we were the favourites against Donegal, things were getting a bit giddy. Then to playing Kerry and Dublin you’re definitely more the underdog.

“Things have changed, training sessions are all behind closed doors. It seesaws.

“There is a quiet confidence but I don’t think anyone is thinking we have this in the bag. There’s a lot more experience of the hurt to temper the majority of people’s feelings. People have cautious optimism at the moment.

“I think there’s a lot of belief that there’s enough quality in the group. There’s a good blend of experience and youth exuberance and pace that they bring.”