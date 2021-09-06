Jack O'Connor decides not to return to Kildare for a third season 

Jack O'Connor has sensationally stepped down as Kildare football manager, despite giving an indication he would return to the Lilywhites for the 2022 season.

The decision will fuel speculation - idle as it prove to be - that O'Connor, who guided Kerry to three All-Ireland titles in the noughties, could be a contender to return to the Kingdom hot seat for a third stint, next season. Peter Keane's three-year term as manager ended with the All-Ireland semi-final loss to Tyrone.

A statement from Kildare GAA announced that "Jack O’Connor will be stepping down from his role as Senior Football Manager with immediate effect, following the completion of two years of a three-year term.

"Jack had previously indicated that the personal impact of the commute from South Kerry was taking its toll but that his desire was to continue in the role and to build on the progress achieved over the previous couple of years. To this end, he and his Management Team were at an advanced stage of planning for 2022 but he has now decided not to stay on for a third year."

Kildare GAA chair Mick Gorman said: “We hold Jack in the highest esteem and the impact of his experience, influence and commitment as a manager will leave a lasting impression. We wish Jack the very best of luck in his future endeavours. He will always be welcome here in Kildare."

O'Connor appeared on the Irish Examiner Football Podcast with Paul Rouse last week and set tongues wagging when he spoke of the "allure" of the Kerry manager's job.

“It’s a tough station. Kerry people are very critical, very unforgiving. What you have to realise down here is everybody has an opinion. I’ve been up in Kildare the last couple of years and even when we were in the Leinster I was saying to myself , ‘Do people actually know the game is on?’ You could walk the street and you wouldn’t be sure that there was a game on.

“It’s a religion down here. Kerry people are desperate for this team to win an All-Ireland. On all known tradition, they should be winning an All-Ireland because they won five (All-Ireland) minors in a row, a couple of standout players like David Clifford, Seánie O’Shea, Gavin White. They’re (the squad) a good age now. That team has to win an All-Ireland, that team has to win maybe a couple of All-Irelands. That brings its own pressure but it’s a great environment to be coaching in.”