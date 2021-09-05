Fionan Mackessy inspires St Brendan's to overcome Causeway's two-goal headstart

Causeway had goals from Billy Lyons and Gavin Dooley inside 60 seconds and when Dan Goggin added a point, St Brendan's looked in big trouble
Fionan Mackessy inspires St Brendan's to overcome Causeway's two-goal headstart

Daniel Goggin, Causeway, goes past Darren Dineen, St Brendan's. Photo: Domnick Walsh

Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 16:59
Mortimer Murphy

Kerry SHC semi-final: St Brendan's 1-19 Causeway 2-13 

Despite conceding two goals inside the opening 60 seconds, a Fionan Mackessy masterclass helped St Brendan's recover to beat 14-man Causeway with a powerful final-quarter finish at Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon.

Causeway had goals from Billy Lyons and Gavin Dooley inside 60 seconds and when Dan Goggin added a point, St Brendan's looked in big trouble. 

They got a timely boost just before half-time when Causeway were reduced to 14 after Jason Leahy was red-carded for an off-the-ball incident.

Causeway led 2-8 to 0-10 at the break with Cian Hussey scoring six points from placed balls.

Causeway were still in front at the three-quarter stage (2-12 to 0-15) but man of the match Mackessy struck for a crucial goal in the 51st minute to give his side the lead for the first time. 

Mackessy continued to hurt Causeway scoring 1-5 from centre-back and late points from Mackessy and Eric Leen ensured St Brendan's would be meeting neighbours Kilmoyley in the final on Sunday week.

Scorers for St Brendan's: C Hussey (0-8, 7 frees, 1 65), F Mackessy (1-5), S Brosnan (0-2), E Leen, B O’Connor, J Egan, K Hannafin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Causeway: B Murphy (0-5, 4 frees), B Lyons, G Dooley (1-1 each), J Diggins (2 frees), C Harty, D Goggin (0-2 each).

ST BRENDAN’S: D Delaney; P O’Sullivan, K Wolfe, S Leen; K Orpen, F Mackessy, D Dineen; E Leen, D Griffin; S O’Halloran, P Kearney, J Egan; S Brosnan, B O’Connor, C Hussey.

Subs: K Hannafin for P Kearney (36), N O’Driscoll for B O’Connor (50), F Horgan for P O’Sullivan (60).

CAUSEWAY: J M Dooley; T Barrett, M Delaney, S Sheehan; A Fealy, J Diggins, E Murphy; T Casey, K Carmody; B Lyons, C Harty, B Murphy, J Leahy, D Goggin, G Dooley.

Subs: S Leahy for T Barrett (47), G Mahoney for K Carmody (60), M Murphy for A Fealy (60).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).

More in this section

Kildare v Down - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final Dan Ó Duinnín stars as Cill na Martra off to flier
Former Kerry minor footballer David Shanahan makes college football debut for Georgia Tech Former Kerry minor footballer David Shanahan makes college football debut for Georgia Tech
Dara O’Shea's double helps Clonakilty see off Ilen Rovers Dara O’Shea's double helps Clonakilty see off Ilen Rovers
#kerry gaa#hurling
Lauren Magee and Emma Duggan 5/9/2021

Meath complete meteoric rise as first-ever All-Ireland title ends Dublin's five-in-a-row hopes

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast



September 4

St Finbarr's
v
Ballincollig

PSFC Round 1

Páirc Uí Rinn 2pm

watch Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices