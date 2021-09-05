Fionan Mackessy inspires St Brendan's to overcome Causeway's two-goal headstart

Kerry SHC semi-final: St Brendan's 1-19 Causeway 2-13

Despite conceding two goals inside the opening 60 seconds, a Fionan Mackessy masterclass helped St Brendan's recover to beat 14-man Causeway with a powerful final-quarter finish at Austin Stack Park on Sunday afternoon.

Causeway had goals from Billy Lyons and Gavin Dooley inside 60 seconds and when Dan Goggin added a point, St Brendan's looked in big trouble.

They got a timely boost just before half-time when Causeway were reduced to 14 after Jason Leahy was red-carded for an off-the-ball incident.

Causeway led 2-8 to 0-10 at the break with Cian Hussey scoring six points from placed balls.

Causeway were still in front at the three-quarter stage (2-12 to 0-15) but man of the match Mackessy struck for a crucial goal in the 51st minute to give his side the lead for the first time.

Mackessy continued to hurt Causeway scoring 1-5 from centre-back and late points from Mackessy and Eric Leen ensured St Brendan's would be meeting neighbours Kilmoyley in the final on Sunday week.

Scorers for St Brendan's: C Hussey (0-8, 7 frees, 1 65), F Mackessy (1-5), S Brosnan (0-2), E Leen, B O’Connor, J Egan, K Hannafin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Causeway: B Murphy (0-5, 4 frees), B Lyons, G Dooley (1-1 each), J Diggins (2 frees), C Harty, D Goggin (0-2 each).

ST BRENDAN’S: D Delaney; P O’Sullivan, K Wolfe, S Leen; K Orpen, F Mackessy, D Dineen; E Leen, D Griffin; S O’Halloran, P Kearney, J Egan; S Brosnan, B O’Connor, C Hussey.

Subs: K Hannafin for P Kearney (36), N O’Driscoll for B O’Connor (50), F Horgan for P O’Sullivan (60).

CAUSEWAY: J M Dooley; T Barrett, M Delaney, S Sheehan; A Fealy, J Diggins, E Murphy; T Casey, K Carmody; B Lyons, C Harty, B Murphy, J Leahy, D Goggin, G Dooley.

Subs: S Leahy for T Barrett (47), G Mahoney for K Carmody (60), M Murphy for A Fealy (60).

Referee: J O’Halloran (Limerick).