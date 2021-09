The Irish Examiner’s live coverage of the 2021 Cork County Championship campaigns begins this weekend with Saturday’s Premier SFC clash at Páirc Uí Rinn between 2018 champions St Finbarr’s and Ballincollig, who are fancied to go a distance in this year’s championship under club legend Podsie O’Mahony.

Patrick Mulcahy and former Cork manager Brian Cuthbert will provide commentary as the live stream starts at 1.35pm ahead of the 2pm throw-in.