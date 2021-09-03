Cork Premier SFC: Ballincollig vow to plug goal leaks as they begin title bid

The five goals conceded to Nemo Rangers in last year's Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC quarter-final has informed Ballincollig's preparation for this campaign, says Dara Dorgan.

Overall, the 19-year-old reflects positively on Collig's efforts in 2020. But speaking ahead of this weekend's championship opener with St Finbarr’s at Páirc Ui Rinn on Saturday, Dorgan says the side have focused on avoiding a repeat of the goal glut that ended their county ambitions.

“We played Nemo in the quarter-final and got knocked out, but we played well. We would definitely take something from it. It was the goals that killed us. It was a lot like the Castlehaven-Nemo final the other day, it was the goals. (Luke) Connolly got a few goals against us as well. This year we have worked on not conceding as many goals and that is going well for us. And we have built on our attack.

“Overall, 2020 wasn’t a bad year. We started off, we had the Barrs again in the first round. We lost that but we gave it a good go. Then we beat Clonakilty, we were very good in that game. We were poor against Carrigaline but we got through it.

“Our group this year is similar enough to last year. Carrigaline are gone out of it and Ilen Rovers are in. Clonakilty are there and having two of the same teams from last year means we know a lot about them, but they will also learn a lot from playing us as well. Ilen will be tough enough too going down west.

Dorgan echoes the positivity many clubs players have shared about the current shape of the championship.

“I like the structure that is there, the fact we have a good few games. If you get to the knock-out stage, the group matches are great preparation. All games are competitive because there is relegation as well.”

Former county star Podsie O’Mahony remains at the helm. Undoubtedly, Covid-19 has brought many challenges, so Dorgan is delighted to be back playing.

“Podsie is going well from last year. He was my minor manager a few years ago when we got to the county final. I have been with him for a good while and he is a good manager.

“We’ve got through the league. We had a few injuries but a lot of them are coming back to fitness now. We, more or less, have a clean bill of health for this weekend.

“Over lockdown, we did a few Zoom calls, it was a bit weird and it took a lot of getting used to. It took a lot of buy-in from the players. Everyone was doing their own gym sessions and running sessions. People were staying fit and strong so it didn’t affect us too much. Most people had gym gear at home but anyone who hadn’t adapted the structure so they could do it free-weight.

“I definitely missed playing. Every time we thought we were going back, we were pushed out again. So getting back on the pitch is good.”

Ballincollig claimed the Andy Scannell Cup in 2014, and two years later they lost the decider to the same opposition Carbery Rangers. They haven’t reached the final since.

“I do think the top table is evening out. Nemo didn’t convincingly beat Castlehaven. And we played Nemo in 2020 and they won by a good few points but it was goals that won it. We weren’t that far away from them. I think it is a tight enough division, especially with the split of Premier SFC and SAFC.

“Group is key. You wouldn’t be thinking of the knockout stage. We are only thinking about the Barrs this weekend and after that it is Clon. It is game by game.”