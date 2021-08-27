Peter Keane names unchanged Kerry team for All-Ireland semi-final against Tyrone

Dara Moynihan, who missed the Munster semi-final and final wins because of injury, is included on the bench
Kerry's Paudie Clifford. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 20:21
Eoghan Cormican

Kerry have named an unchanged team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final against Tyrone from the side that thumped Cork in last month’s Munster final.

For half-back Mike Breen and corner-forward Paudie Clifford, tomorrow will represent the first time they have played senior championship at Croke Park.

Kerry: S Ryan; B Ó Beaglaoich, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; M Breen, P Murphy, G White; D Moran, J Barry; D O’Connor, S O’Shea, S O’Brien; D Clifford, P Geaney, P Clifford.

Subs: K Fitzgibbon, A Spillane, T Morley, G Crowley, K Spillane, T Walsh, M Burns, G O’Sullivan, J Sherwood, P Kilkenny, D Moynihan.

