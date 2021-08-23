Gearóid Hegarty: 'It wasn’t a full stadium today but it felt like it'

Gearóid Hegarty has hailed the lack of ego in the victorious Limerick camp as one of the key elements of their success story.

Last year’s hurler of the year scored two first-half goals, the second which was crucial in condemning Cork to their third consecutive defeat at the All-Ireland final stage.

But the praise, he says, is shared among the back-to-back All-Ireland winning group. “There’s no selfishness. There’s no selfishness on our team. The man in the best position gets the ball 99 times out of 100. That’s the way it has to be. It’s drilled into us by the management team, there’s no choice in the matter. The man in the best position has to get the ball. There’s no single person looking for the plaudits. Whoever gets it, gets it.”

Unlike last December’s final, Hegarty was thrilled to have a crowd to play in front of this time around.

“It’s surreal, really. To have fans back in the ground to watch that. Last year was great, obviously, having a championship when we didn’t know whether it was going to go ahead or not. But that was different.

“To be able to see your family afterwards – I met my mother and father there, I met my brother and sisters, I met my uncle and some of my closest friends. I guess that is special. We’re almost back to normality. It wasn’t a full stadium today but it felt like it.”

he volume of the crowd during the first pre-match parade since 2019 was also special for the St Patrick’s man.

“The parade is something that I think is incredible. It’s a staple of the culture of Ireland. The amount of energy you can feel inside in that parade. Especially today, when it wasn’t a full stadium, it was like golden tickets before the game.

“So people were giving it that bit extra, they were just delighted to be there and delighted to be back to normality. The parade is amazing. It’s something you look forward to and you have to feed off that energy.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed there were a number of ticket issues prior to yesterday’s game. It is believed supporters experienced access difficulties when they presented their QR coded tickets.