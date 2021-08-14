Faithful resurgence: ‘You can’t get an Offaly jersey for love nor money down here’

Declan Kelly describes this as his fourth season in charge of the Offaly U20s though, if we were being fussy, we might call it his fourth season in his second spell as manager.

The Kilclonfert man was technically in charge for a matter of hours back in late 2015 though resigned when he learned that he’d been ratified at a county board meeting without his consent.

“It’s not a big story,” maintained one Offaly county board official at the time when a reporter inquired. Only it seemed like it was, and it didn’t reflect well on a local administration that, to put it mildly, has had its critics over the years.

Kelly clearly moved on from the strange episode because a couple of years later he took the U20 job and has guided them to tomorrow’s EirGrid All-Ireland final.

“I never held grudges in relation to it or anything like that,” said Kelly. “We just say, yeah, it happened, it shouldn’t have happened but if the opportunity came further down the line to manage any Offaly squad, and if I felt that I possibly could have something to offer, I said I’d go for it and that’s really what happened.”

Kelly’s initial chaotic dealings with the county board are in stark contrast to where things are at six years on in Offaly.

To the layman, it has the appearance of a county transformed.

Both of Offaly’s minor teams reached the 2020 Leinster finals, the U20 footballers are an hour from a first All-Ireland at the grade since 1988, the senior footballers are back in Division 2 and the flagship hurlers went through this season with a perfect record, earning promotion in the league and Championship.

Off the field, chairman Michael Duignan spoke in March of how their Grand Canal Walk raised around €200,000, helping to wipe out a significant deficit incurred in 2020. Shane Lowry’s decision to support the county has added to the feelgood factor and Duignan’s administration, appointed in December of 2019 has largely been credited with the overall upsurge in fortunes.

Aaron Brazil of Offaly celebrates after the win over Cork. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

There’s plenty more to it, of course, and the significant investment that went into improving the county’s coaching and development squad structures began well before Duignan’s appointment and is responsible for polishing many of the diamonds that will be on display at Croker tomorrow.

The ongoing row between Offaly GAA and the Tullamore club over the lease agreement on O’Connor Park - the board appears to be struggling to meet the financial cost and the issue looks set to rumble on towards arbitration - will require skillful handling too.

But after the drudgery of the last decade or so, these are relative boom times for the county with Duignan looking forward to the appointment of half a dozen more coaching officers in the coming weeks.

A win tomorrow would amount to the cherry on top.

“It’s our biggest game in a long, long time,” Duignan told the Irish Examiner. “History is a long time and Offaly has been very successful at different stages but in the rebuilding process that we’re in, this is certainly a massive moment. When I got involved 18 months ago we knew there were good young players coming through and that a lot of work was being done.

“That’s paying off and this U20 team now is a breath of fresh air. Win, lose or draw, they’ve given the whole county a huge boost. Again, whatever the result, you’d hope we’ll see a lot of these lads in Offaly senior jerseys in the future.”

Three of tomorrow’s U20s - Cormac Egan, Tom Hyland and John Furlong - have already stepped up from lining out in the delayed 2020 Leinster minor final against Meath, in late June. Egan’s larger than life personality - his TV interview after the Leinster U20 final win over Dublin drew national attention - has gone down well with supporters and, according to Duignan "you can’t get an Offaly jersey or top for love nor money in the shops down here".

Cormac Egan of Offaly in action against Conor McGoldrick of Cork. Picture: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Back at the coalface, Kelly’s job as manager is to keep his players focused on the prize and to somehow keep all that noise at bay. He shrugs that it’s next to impossible to avoid the hype so isn’t necessarily trying to, rather trusting his players to deal with it.

There are enough tangibles to be getting on with too, like planning for the goal threat of a Roscommon side that has hit 12 in four games, and working on being better in that area themselves.

“We were hanging on a little bit against Cork,” said Kelly of their All-Ireland semi-final win. “We just happened to get the goal before the water break and that gave us another bit of a foothold. You’re looking at all areas of the game and seeing where you can potentially break the other team’s momentum, if they get on top. That’s what it’s all about, how can we get our hands on the ball to get a score?”