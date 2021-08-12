Offaly's comeback king Kieran Dolan set to feature in All-Ireland U20 final

Offaly U20 captain Kieran Dolan could yet feature in Sunday's EirGrid All-Ireland football final against Roscommon, potentially another memorable comeback from the talented defender.

Manager Declan Kelly confirmed that the team skipper is training again and currently available for selection following a hamstring injury that ruled him out of both the wins over Dublin and Cork.

According to Kelly, Dolan's situation should be clearer following training tonight and while starting him in the county's biggest game in years may seem like a gamble, the Mucklagh man has come back from worse.

Dolan required surgery on his neck following a car accident in January of 2020, after the county's Liam O'Connor Cup U20 final against Clare, and told this week's Offaly Express how medics subsequently "got a metal cage and put my neck in it, a neck brace, for 12 weeks or so".

Dolan continued: "I was young and fit and healthy and that's why I recovered so well. I'm grand now. I was very lucky, I've been told that a lot, I was lucky and unlucky. Thank God I was the only one hurt."

Dolan was back at full speed for this season's narrow Leinster Championship wins over Wexford and Westmeath but missed the landmark Leinster final win over Dublin and the All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Cork following the hamstring setback. The question now is whether he'll lead the team out at Croke Park on Sunday.

"He's back doing a bit," said manager Kelly. "We're having a training session Thursday) night and that'll probably dictate whether he's in the plans or not. He is back doing a little bit but it's the hamstring and you know with hamstrings, they can be a little bit tricky, whether they're fully right or not. But he is training and at the moment he's in the squad for selection."

Both of Dolan's parents hail from Roscommon which underlines the local rivalry that exists between the Midlands neighbours.

"If you head down to Shannonbridge and that area, there's no doubt there's a lot of rivalry down around there, Clonmacnoise and those areas," said Kelly.

If Dolan can lift the cup, he'll be the first Offaly U20/U21 captain to do so since 1988. Kelly admitted the hype in the county is huge and he's trusting his players to deal with it themselves.

"In fairness to the lads, they are grounded fellas and they know we've another game to play," he said. "From the county perspective, what you would be hoping is that the young kids, and I'm looking at my own at home, they were at the Leinster final and the All-Ireland semi-final and they said, 'Is this what it's about?' They'd never seen this before, they'd never seen the crowds and the excitement that goes with it.

"That can only have a positive effect on the overall GAA community in Offaly. It's a bit of a balancing act in relation to shielding the players. It's very hard at the moment. They're in an All-Ireland final, there are flags up everywhere, people are in great form. You just sort of say, 'Go with it lads'. There's nothing you can do in relation to that and once people are relatively happy out there, I'm sort of happy enough with that too."