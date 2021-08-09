Kerry GAA chair Tim Murphy: Postponing All-Ireland semi 'the most pragmatic decision'

Kerry County Board chairman Tim Murphy believes that, considering the seriousness of the Covid-19 situation in the Tyrone camp, the GAA were left with no option but to postpone Sunday’s scheduled All-Ireland football semi-final until the following Saturday.

Speaking on Radio Kerry’s Terrace Talk, the Brosna man admitted that they were made aware of what was unfolding in Tyrone last Friday night and, while it’s undoubtedly a disappointment to manager Peter Keane and his players that the game has had to be rescheduled, Kerry will not lose their focus in the extra week.

“We became aware of a situation developing in Tyrone late on Friday night / early Saturday morning and, over the course of Saturday, discovered that there was a serious Covid-19 outbreak in the Tyrone panel,” he said.

“The national association, along with Tyrone GAA, then went along and organised for each member of the Tyrone senior footballers to be tested and, essentially, we were waiting for the results of those tests until today.

“Those tests obviously came back where there were a significant number of the players and the backroom team who came back as positive so, on that basis, the national CCC met today and considered everything.

“A request was obviously made by Tyrone to postpone the game and, given the gravity of the situation and the number of people who proved positive for Covid-19, a decision was made to postpone the match from next Sunday to the following Saturday.

“We were consulted in terms of Croke Park. They kept us abreast of developments as they knew them. In fairness, it really wasn’t until this morning, late morning, before the actual extent of Tyrone’s difficulties became apparent.”

The Kerry chairman understands that the postponement of the game will adversely affect the Kingdom supporters who would already have made plans to travel to Dublin this weekend, but he feels that people have become used to the potential impacts of Covid-19 over the last 18 months.

“That week to allow for a replay in the All-Ireland final was there. In the circumstances, it’s the most pragmatic decision that could have been made. Obviously, from a Kerry perspective, you would have hoped that the game would have gone ahead because all the preparations were geared towards playing the game on Sunday, but what we have learned over the past year and a half with Covid-19 is that the best-laid plans go out the window fairly quickly.

“Likewise with supporters, travel arrangements, booking accommodation, etc, but, in an overall sense, the situation in Tyrone was of such a scale that I don’t think the GAA, to be fair, had any option but to offer a postponement, because they literally would not have been able to fulfil the fixture if that hadn’t been the case.

“The important thing for us as a county is to keep our focus on the semi-final, albeit pushed out six days, keep the focus on going on to win that match, and I think that’s where the players’ and management’s minds are at. The supporters are also cognisant of that, and they’re very much supportive of it, and I think it’s an unfortunate event, but I think it’s something we can manage, and we will do as well.”