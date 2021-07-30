Cork hurling team named: Conor Cahalane replaces Alan Cadogan for Dublin quarter-final

Cork have recalled Conor Cahalane in attack for tomorrow's All-Ireland SHC quarter-final clash with Dublin.

Boss Kieran Kingston has drafted in the St Finbarr's man in attack with Alan Cadogan the player to lose out.

Cadogan was replaced at half-time in last weekend's round 2 qualifier defeat of Clare with Cahalane coming on in that game midway through the second half.

Prior to the Clare game, Cahalane had started against Limerick in the Munster Championship though Cadogan came on that day and retained his spot for the Banner date.

Aside from that alteration, the Cork management has kept faith with 14 of the team that held off a rallying Clare at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Defender Niall O'Leary and goalscorer Jack O'Connor were both dismissed that day though neither had to serve a suspension as they walked for multiple bookings.

The side contains two-thirds of the players that lined out against Dublin in last November's qualifier win in Thurles.

Patrick Collins replaces retired goalkeeper Anthony Nash from that game while O'Leary, Ger Millerick, Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Cahalane effectively replace Damien Cahalane, Colm Spillane, Bill Cooper, and Declan Dalton.

CORK (SHC v Dublin): P Collins; N O'Leary, R Downey, S O'Donoghue; T O'Mahony, M Coleman, G Millerick; D Fitzgibbon, L Meade; C Cahalane, S Harnedy, R O'Flynn; J O'Connor, S Kingston, P Horgan.

Subs: G Collins, S O'Leary Hayes, C Spillane, N Cashman, D Connery, B Hennessy, S Barrett, A Cadogan, A Connolly, S Twomey, D Dalton.