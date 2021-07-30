Cork U20s forced into changes for All-Ireland semi-final

Cork have had to make two injury-enforced changes to their starting team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland U20 football semi-final against Offaly (MW Hire O’Moore Park, 5.15pm).
The half-forward pair of Evan Cooke and Conor Corbett are not included in the matchday 24 because of injury, with the latter rupturing his cruciate during the first-half of Cork’s Munster final win last week.
Coming into the side is Ciaran O’Sullivan at midfield, the Kilshannig youngster provided the winning score at the end of Cork’s Munster semi-final against Kerry earlier this month.
Michael O’Neill of Buttevant is the second player promoted to the starting team, he was introduced during the second-half of the Munster final.
For dual players Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane, tomorrow’s semi-final represents their second game in the space of three days and their fifth in 16 days.
G Creedon (Kilshannig); C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D Phelan (Aghada), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg); A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Cashman (Millstreet); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig); M O’Neill (Buttevant), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), N Hartnett (Douglas); D Dorgan (Ballincollig), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Buckley (Newcestown).
C O’Leary (Douglas), N Lordan (Ballinora), D Holland (Argideen Rangers), L Horgan (Nemo Rangers), E Nash (Douglas), A Murphy (Aghabullogue), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole), J Kelleher (Canovee), S McDonnell (Mallow).