Cork U20s forced into changes for All-Ireland semi-final

Coming into the side is Ciaran O’Sullivan from Kilshannig and Michael O’Neill of Buttevant
Cork U20s forced into changes for All-Ireland semi-final

Cork players in a huddle after the EirGrid Munster GAA Football U20 Championship Final win over Tipp. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 13:11
Eoghan Cormican

Cork have had to make two injury-enforced changes to their starting team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland U20 football semi-final against Offaly (MW Hire O’Moore Park, 5.15pm).

The half-forward pair of Evan Cooke and Conor Corbett are not included in the matchday 24 because of injury, with the latter rupturing his cruciate during the first-half of Cork’s Munster final win last week.

Coming into the side is Ciaran O’Sullivan at midfield, the Kilshannig youngster provided the winning score at the end of Cork’s Munster semi-final against Kerry earlier this month.

Michael O’Neill of Buttevant is the second player promoted to the starting team, he was introduced during the second-half of the Munster final.

For dual players Brian Hayes and Jack Cahalane, tomorrow’s semi-final represents their second game in the space of three days and their fifth in 16 days.

CORK (U20 v Offaly): G Creedon (Kilshannig); C O’Donovan (Newcestown), D Phelan (Aghada), C McGoldrick (Éire Óg); A Walsh-Murphy (Valley Rovers), T Walsh (Kanturk), D Cashman (Millstreet); B Hayes (St Finbarr’s), C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig); M O’Neill (Buttevant), J Cahalane (Castlehaven), N Hartnett (Douglas); D Dorgan (Ballincollig), C Walsh (Kanturk), D Buckley (Newcestown).

Subs: C O’Leary (Douglas), N Lordan (Ballinora), D Holland (Argideen Rangers), L Horgan (Nemo Rangers), E Nash (Douglas), A Murphy (Aghabullogue), S O’Sullivan (Adrigole), J Kelleher (Canovee), S McDonnell (Mallow).

More in this section

Eimear Scally and Olivia Divilly 5/5/2019 LGFA team news: Eimear Scally returns for Cork as four quarter-finals take place this weekend
Clare v Wexford - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 1 Davy Fitzgerald stepping down as Wexford hurling manager
A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the game 12/5/2019 Cork GAA name Sinéad O'Keeffe as new Commerical Director
#cork gaa#gaelic football
Davy Fitzgerald 17/7/2021

'The last number of months have been so so difficult' - Davy Fitzgerald hints at break from inter-county scene

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices