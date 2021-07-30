Cork U20s forced into changes for All-Ireland semi-final

Cork have had to make two injury-enforced changes to their starting team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland U20 football semi-final against Offaly (MW Hire O’Moore Park, 5.15pm).

The half-forward pair of Evan Cooke and Conor Corbett are not included in the matchday 24 because of injury, with the latter rupturing his cruciate during the first-half of Cork’s Munster final win last week.