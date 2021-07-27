'Outrageous' John Cooney strike caps Galway's Leinster U20 final revenge mission against Dublin

Galway will now play Cork or Limerick in the All-Ireland final
'Outrageous' John Cooney strike caps Galway's Leinster U20 final revenge mission against Dublin

Galway players celebrate with the cup after winning the Leinster U20 Hurling Championship Final at MW Hire O'Moore Park. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 21:37
John Fallon, MW Hire O’Moore Park

Galway 2-15 Dublin 0-15

Galway manager Jeffrey Lynskey hailed a wonder goal from John Cooney which sent them on their way to victory in the Leinster U20 hurling final and in the process gain revenge for losing the 2020 decider to the same opposition just five weeks ago.

Cooney, son of former All-Star Joe, soloed through to rifle into the top left corner early in the second half and push Galway into a lead they never lost.

“It was an outrageous goal in fairness and the subs who came on also made an impact as well. The six backs enjoy defending, they are good with ball in hand and they did their job.

“We will have a look at the Munster final and prepare for the final on Saturday week. We still have plenty to work on,” said Lynskey, whose side will now play Cork or Limerick in the All-Ireland final.

Galway had seven survivors from that side which lost in Tullamore last month, Dublin had four, and they never looked back after Cooney’s goal.

Yet 11 second-half wides and a string of good saves from Dublin goalkeeper Ben Hynes ensured the issue was in doubt to the finish.

The sides went in level at the break thanks to a superb point from the right wing by Dara Purcell for Dublin when he landed his second of the match to leave it 1-7 to 0-10.

The only goal of the half fell to Galway after eight minutes when Oisin Flannery pounced to flick the ball to the net after goalkeeper Ben Hynes failed to hold Christy Brennan's effort from distance.

That pushed Galway 1-2 to 0-4 in front after Dublin, backed by the slight breeze, had started well with Ciaran Foley hitting a couple of points and Purcell and Kevin Lahiff also finding the range.

Sean McDonagh and a second free from Donal O’Shea extended Galway’s lead to 1-4 to 0-4 at the end of the opening quarter.

But three frees in a row from Foley tied the sides for the second time in the match before Patrick Dunleavy edged them in front with a fine shot from the right after 24 minutes.

Flannery followed up his goal with a point to level and two more from O’Shea, one of them from play, saw Galway lead by two. But Dublin finished the half well and both Lahiff and Purcell got their second points of the contest to tie the game at the half.

Donal Leavy edged Dublin in front just after the restart but then Cooney struck his magnificent goal.

Galway never relinquished the lead after that even though they didn’t make the game safe until the closing moments with a couple of late points from McDonagh, who picked up a second yellow card in the dying moments, and a seventh of the evening from O’Shea securing a second ever Leinster title in the U20/21 grade for the Tribesmen.

Galway: P Rabbitte; E Lawless, E Geraghty, C Brennan; S Quirke, S Neary (0-1), E Duggan; I McGlynn, J O’Donoghue (0-1); D Kilcommins, S McDonagh (0-3, 0-1 sl), J Cooney (1-0); N Collins (0-1), D O’Shea (0-7, 0-4f), O Flannery (1-2).

Subs: A Connaire for O’Donoghue (45), G Thomas for Kilcommins (46), C Flaherty for Duggan (51), L Collins for N Collins (56), C Cunningham for McGlynn (59).

Dublin: B Hynes; D Crowe, B Sheehy, I Ó Heither; P Doyle, C Ó Cathasaigh, P Dunleavy (0-2); D Power, D Leavy (0-1); D McBride, K Lahiff (0-2), P Linehan; C Foley (0-8, 0-6f, 0-1’65), S Fenton, D Purcell (0-2).

Subs: C Boyle for McBride (41), L Dunne for Lahiff (50), J Flanagan for Linehan (55).

Referee: Richie Fitzsimons (Offaly).

More in this section

Limerick v Cork - Electric Ireland Munster GAA Minor Hurling Championship Semi-Final Jack Leahy fires 1-14 as Cork minor hurlers record impressive victory over Limerick
2018 GAA Championship Draw Cyril Farrell on Galway: 'Lifting kgs is lovely, what about hitting the bloody ball over the bar?'
Derry v Kerry - 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final Derry and Kerry lead the way in Minor Football Team of the Year
#galway gaa#dublin gaa#hurling
Daniel Hogan celebrates scoring their first goal 20/7/2021

Unchanged Cork U20 hurling team named for Munster final against Limerick

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices