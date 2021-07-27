Unchanged Cork U20 hurling team named for Munster final against Limerick

Cork have named an unchanged team for Wednesday’s Munster U20 hurling final against Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Pat Ryan and his management team have gone with the same starting 15 after their come-from-behind victory over Tipperary in the semi-final at Semple Stadium last week (3-20 to 2-17).

Cork were six adrift at the break, 1-13 to 0-10, but second-half goals from Daniel Hogan and Robbie Cotter turned matters in their favour.

Luke Horgan showed there are more options off the bench when he came in to shoot the Rebels' third goal.

CORK (U20HC v Limerick): C Wilson (Newcestown); E Downey (Glen Rovers), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), C O’Brien (Newtownshandrum); E Twomey (St Finbarr’s), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), K Moynihan (Na Piarsaigh); S Quirke (Midleton), B O’Sullivan (Kanturk); D Flynn (Ballygiblin), D Hogan (Sarsfields), B Hayes (St Finbarr’s); R Cotter (Blackrock), P Power (Blarney), J Cahalane (St Finbarrs).