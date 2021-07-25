Cork SHL round-up: Conor Lehane goals fire Midleton into final after nine-goal thriller

Midleton qualified for the Red FM SH League 1 final on Sunday with a thrilling win over last year’s county champions Blackrock.

Two first-half goals from Conor Lehane and one each for Cormac Beausag and Seán O’Meara gave the Magpies a 4-6 to 1-10 lead at the break, Mark O’Keeffe with the goal for the Blackrock.

Ger O’Regan bagged a second goal for the city side after the break but Midleton looked to have done enough to secure safe passage to the final as they led by 4-16 to 2-14 as the game entered injury time.

However, Alan O’Callaghan, Tadhg Deasy, and O’Regan pounced for three more majors for Blackrock but Midleton’s greater ability to split the posts saw them emerge victorious by 4-20 to 5-14.

In the final, they will play Sarsfields after the East Cork side had a comfortable victory over a depleted St Finbarr’s in Riverstown.

Sars led by 2-18 to 0-7 at the break, Aaron Myers and Liam Healy with the goals while another goal from Myers after the break saw them ease to a 3-26 to 2-9 victory. Glenn O’Connor and Ian Lordan found the net for the Barrs.

In League 2, Brian Ramsey was the star performer for Erin’s Own as they booked their place in the decider with a 0-22 to 2-15 win over Ballymartle. The Imokilly side led by 0-14 to 1-5 at the break with James O’Flynn dominant at centre-back while Darren McCarthy found the net for the Carrigdhoun outfit.

Ballymartle had the better of the second half, with Jack Dwyer finding the net, but Ramsey’s seven-point haul proved to be the difference for the winners.

They await the winners of Newtownshandrum and Kanturk in the final.

In League 3, Courcey Rovers progressed to the final after they defeated their old rivals, Ballinhassig by 1-18 to 1-14, Jerry O’Neill with their all-important major. They will play Charleville in the final after last year’s Senior A champions defeated Cloyne by 0-18 to 0-8.

League 1

Midleton 4-20 Blackrock 5-14

Sarsfields 3-26 St Finbarr’s 2-9

League 2

Erin’s Own 0-22 Ballymartle 2-15

League 3

Ballinhassig 1-14 Courcey Rovers 1-18

Charleville 0-18 Cloyne 0-8