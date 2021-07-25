Cork SHL round-up: Conor Lehane goals fire Midleton into final after nine-goal thriller

Midleton looked safe but Alan O’Callaghan, Tadhg Deasy, and Ger O’Regan pounced for three late Blackrock goals
Cork SHL round-up: Conor Lehane goals fire Midleton into final after nine-goal thriller

Midleton's Conor Lehane. File photo: INPHO/James Crombie

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 17:10
John Coleman

Midleton qualified for the Red FM SH League 1 final on Sunday with a thrilling win over last year’s county champions Blackrock. 

Two first-half goals from Conor Lehane and one each for Cormac Beausag and Seán O’Meara gave the Magpies a 4-6 to 1-10 lead at the break, Mark O’Keeffe with the goal for the Blackrock.

Ger O’Regan bagged a second goal for the city side after the break but Midleton looked to have done enough to secure safe passage to the final as they led by 4-16 to 2-14 as the game entered injury time. 

However, Alan O’Callaghan, Tadhg Deasy, and O’Regan pounced for three more majors for Blackrock but Midleton’s greater ability to split the posts saw them emerge victorious by 4-20 to 5-14.

In the final, they will play Sarsfields after the East Cork side had a comfortable victory over a depleted St Finbarr’s in Riverstown. 

Sars led by 2-18 to 0-7 at the break, Aaron Myers and Liam Healy with the goals while another goal from Myers after the break saw them ease to a 3-26 to 2-9 victory. Glenn O’Connor and Ian Lordan found the net for the Barrs.

In League 2, Brian Ramsey was the star performer for Erin’s Own as they booked their place in the decider with a 0-22 to 2-15 win over Ballymartle. The Imokilly side led by 0-14 to 1-5 at the break with James O’Flynn dominant at centre-back while Darren McCarthy found the net for the Carrigdhoun outfit. 

Ballymartle had the better of the second half, with Jack Dwyer finding the net, but Ramsey’s seven-point haul proved to be the difference for the winners.

They await the winners of Newtownshandrum and Kanturk in the final.

In League 3, Courcey Rovers progressed to the final after they defeated their old rivals, Ballinhassig by 1-18 to 1-14, Jerry O’Neill with their all-important major. They will play Charleville in the final after last year’s Senior A champions defeated Cloyne by 0-18 to 0-8.

League 1 

Midleton 4-20 Blackrock 5-14 

Sarsfields 3-26 St Finbarr’s 2-9 

League 2 

Erin’s Own 0-22 Ballymartle 2-15 

League 3 

Ballinhassig 1-14 Courcey Rovers 1-18 

Charleville 0-18 Cloyne 0-8

More in this section

A general view of the action 25/7/2021 Tipperary too hot to handle for Limerick
Ryan O'Donoghue celebrates scoring a penalty 25/7/2021 Mayo lift rare Championship silverware at Croke Park after Connacht final comeback against Galway
Liam Cahill celebrates at the final whistle 24/7/2021 Liam Cahill: Waterford's first-half effort better than Kilkenny comeback
#cork gaa#hurling
Sean O’Shea celebrates scoring his side’s third goal 25/7/2021

Kerry gain sweet revenge with largest-ever Munster final victory over Cork

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices