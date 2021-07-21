Wexford through to Leinster minor final after tense finale

Wexford 1-15 Dublin 1-12

The accuracy of full-forward Luke Roche helped Wexford to an eventual three-point victory over Dublin in their Leinster MHC semi-final clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park tonight.

Roche finished the game with a personal tally of 0-9, all but one point coming from placed balls, and it was this accuracy which kept the hosts dictating the initiative for most of the second half.

Very little separated the sides through the opening 30 minutes. The sides were deadlocked 0-4 each after twelve minutes, but a Cillian Byrne point got the homeside back in front.

Dublin, inspired by centre-back Conor Dolan responded positively with a fine goal from wing-forward Denis McSweeney to give them a 1-4 to 0-5 lead after fifteen minutes.

Wexford regained the lead within two minutes through a fine Simon Roche goal, while the sides went in level, 1-7 apiece at the interval.

After Darby Purcell and Conor Dolan had exchanged early second half points, Wexford took the initiative with three consecutive points through Luke Roche, free, Cian doyle and Luke Murphy, to lead 1-11 to 1-8, after 41 minutes.

Wexford it was who extended into a 1-15 to 1-10 lead with five minutes remaining, but a late Dublin flourish produced two McSweeney points. However, the home side held on to the victory despite a tense finale.

Scorers for Wexford: L Roche (0-9, 8f, 1 '65); S Roche (1-0); C O Tuama, Dylan Purcell, Darby Purcell, C Byrne, L Murphy, C Doyle (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin: D McSweeney (1-4, 2f, 1 '65); C Dolan, B Gaughran, C O Riain, D O Dullaing (0-2 each).

WEXFORD: T Doyle; C O Tuama, E Whelan, R Chapman; Dylan Purcell, S Cooney, P Doyle; E Harney, C Byrne; Darby Purcell, A O'Grady, F Walsh; S Roche, L Roche, L Murphy.

Subs: C Doyle for Cooney (ht), D Murphgy for O'Grady (38), J Mernagh for Walsh (44), S Rowley for Harney (45), T Brohan for S Roche (55).

DUBLIN: F Boyd; D Lucey, B McGuire, S McDonald; J Behan, C Dolan, E Keys; B Gaughran, L Garrigan; C Rock, C O'Riain, D McSweney; D O Dullang, C Walsh, L Kennedy.

Subs: J Kenney for McDonald (ht), N Hogan for Walsh (ht), C Brennan for Kennedy (45), J Kinnane for Garrigan (55), C Whitney for Roche (56).

Referee: A Kinahan (Offaly).