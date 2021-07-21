After her brothers' Ulster disappointment, Aimee Mackin looking for better days ahead for Armagh ladies

Aimee Mackin admits her talented family have learned how to ensure that one defeat doesn't drag down the whole house.

Reigning ladies Player of the Year Mackin, and sister Blaithin, are key Armagh players while their brothers, Connaire and Ciaran, are part of Kieran McGeeney's men's setup.

They all live together at home in Camlough and while it's a high achieving household, defeat is a regular visitor too.

Like last weekend when Connaire lined out in defence for Armagh in their two-point Ulster semi-final defeat to Monaghan, a game that wrapped up just as the Mackin sisters were lining out for their Group 1 Championship win over Cavan.

Armagh's Connaire Mackin with Karl O'Connell of Monaghan. Picture: INPHO/John McVitty

Aimee scored 0-10 in that game and said the family have learned how to deal with any disappointments that are brought back home.

"We just split ourselves into the two living rooms, we'll go in one, the boys will go in the other and we'll not discuss any more," she said. "Ah look, the boys to be fair are great and our house is sort of GAA mad so after every game we come home and we're sort of analysing it. It's disappointing for the boys but it doesn't get us down because we know they get excited for our games too."

The Mackins' parents had to pick between games to attend last Saturday; the men's match in Newry at 4pm or the ladies in Clones at 5.30pm.

"They went to Pairc Esler in Newry, they were going to try to drive up to the ladies game but it was too late," said Aimee.

With the men's team now out of the Championship, the focus will turn to the ladies' clash with Mayo in Ballinamore on Saturday. Armagh are already through to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, as are Mayo, though Mackin maintained it's not a dead rubber.

"We're approaching it as if it's a normal Championship game and as if it's do or die," she said. "We don't look at it as a dead rubber game."

Winning on Saturday could be vital too because the losers will finish second in the table and will have to play Galway and then probably Dublin to reach the All-Ireland final. Winning the group would leave Armagh or Mayo on what looks like the easier side of the knock-out draw.

"You know more about it than me, we haven't looked that far ahead - that is being totally honest," said Mackin.

