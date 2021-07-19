Colin Coughlan and Cathal O’Neill backbone Limerick U20 selection

Limerick senior hurling panelists Colin Coughlan and Cathal O’Neill have been named at centre-back and centre-forward for the county’s Munster U20 semi-final against Clare this evening (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 8.05pm).
Twenty-four hours after being unused substitutes during the county’s three-in-a-row Munster senior final win, Coughlan and O’Neill will look to steer the Treaty into a provincial U20 hurling final.
O’Neill featured in three of Limerick’s Allianz League Division 1 games earlier this season, with Coughlan starting the League win over Cork.
Diarmuid Mullins’ starting team contains one member - Adam English - of the 2020 Limerick minor side which recently came up short to Galway in the delayed All-Ireland semi-final.
There are seven survivors from last year’s extra-time Munster U20 semi-final defeat to Cork. They are Coughlan, O’Neill, Michael Keane, Cormac Ryan, captain Jimmy Quilty, Aidan O’Connor, and Bryan Nix.
Cork and Tipperary meet in the second semi-final tomorrow evening (Thurles, 7.30pm).
Both games are live on TG4.