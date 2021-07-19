Colin Coughlan and Cathal O’Neill backbone Limerick U20 selection

Twenty-four hours after being unused substitutes during the county’s three-in-a-row Munster senior final win, Coughlan and O’Neill will look to steer the Treaty into a provincial U20 hurling final.
Colin Coughlan of Limerick in action against from left Darragh Flynn, Shane O'Regan and Daire Connery of Cork during last year's Munster U20 hurling championship. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 11:41
Eoghan Cormican

Limerick senior hurling panelists Colin Coughlan and Cathal O’Neill have been named at centre-back and centre-forward for the county’s Munster U20 semi-final against Clare this evening (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 8.05pm).

O’Neill featured in three of Limerick’s Allianz League Division 1 games earlier this season, with Coughlan starting the League win over Cork.

Diarmuid Mullins’ starting team contains one member - Adam English - of the 2020 Limerick minor side which recently came up short to Galway in the delayed All-Ireland semi-final.

There are seven survivors from last year’s extra-time Munster U20 semi-final defeat to Cork. They are Coughlan, O’Neill, Michael Keane, Cormac Ryan, captain Jimmy Quilty, Aidan O’Connor, and Bryan Nix.

Cork and Tipperary meet in the second semi-final tomorrow evening (Thurles, 7.30pm).

Both games are live on TG4.

CLARE (Munster U20HC v Limerick): C Broderick (Clarecastle); M Gough (Smith O’Briens), D Healy (Clarecastle), A Hogan (Feakle); A Mungovan (St Joseph’s Doora/Barefield), A Moriarty (Clonlara), D McMahon (Clonlara); P Donnellan (Broadford), C O’Meara (Clonlara); O O’Donnell (Crusheen), W Halpin (Tulla), J Kirwan (Parteen); C Hegarty (Inagh/Kilnamona), S Punch (Ruan), D Cahill (Corofin).

Subs: A Shanahan (Tulla), C Leen (Corofin), J Maguire (Kilmaley), I Macnamara (Killanena), T Dean (Crusheen), K Guyler (Inagh/ Kilnamona), K Keane (Corofin), J Collins (Eire Óg, Inis),R Mounsey (Ruan).

LIMERICK (Munster U20HC v Clare): Conor O’Neill (Ballybrown); C Thomas (Doon), P Harnett (Ahane), M Keane (Adare); E McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh), C Coughlan (Ballybrown), C Ryan (Doon); J Quilty (Blackrock), P Kirby (Patrickswell); D Hegarty (St Patrick’s), Cathal O’Neill (Crecora Manister), A English (Doon); B Nix (Newcastle West), A O'Connor (Ballybrown), D O Dalaigh (Monaleen).

Subs: C Hanley Clarke (Kilmallock), C Downes (Kildimo Pallaskenry), L Lynch (Mungret St Pauls), E Stokes (Doon), F O’Connor (Effin), B O'Meara (Mungret St Pauls), R Fox (Ahane), P Reale (Knockainey), E Hurley (Newcastle West).

