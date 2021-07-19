Colin Coughlan and Cathal O’Neill backbone Limerick U20 selection

Limerick senior hurling panelists Colin Coughlan and Cathal O’Neill have been named at centre-back and centre-forward for the county’s Munster U20 semi-final against Clare this evening (LIT Gaelic Grounds, 8.05pm).

Twenty-four hours after being unused substitutes during the county’s three-in-a-row Munster senior final win, Coughlan and O’Neill will look to steer the Treaty into a provincial U20 hurling final.