Rossies' bleak year continues with relegation from Christy Ring

Sligo struck late to doom Roscommon to drop
Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 21:07
Kevin Egan

Roscommon supporters will hope to never endure a year like 2021 again after their hurlers suffered relegation from the Christy Ring Cup in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, meaning that their two county teams ended the year without a win in league or championship.

The home side looked set fair for victory at Dr. Hyde Park when county footballer Niall Kilroy fired in a goal to move them four points clear of Sligo early in the second half. A red card for James Weir further hampered Sligo but they stayed in touch and even drew level thanks to a goal from Mark Hanniffy just before the water break. 

Points from Michael Brennan and Cathal Kenny seemed to give Roscommon a decisive lead, but in the seventh minute of stoppage time a 50 metre free from Gerard O’Kelly Lynch was floated into the Roscommon square and Hanniffy got a subtle touch to deflect the sliothar to the net and secure a 2-18 to 1-20 victory.

It was a much more straightforward affair at Kingspan Breffni where Armagh ran riot against Leitrim, with Danny Magee scoring five goals in their 7-25 to 1-21 win in the Nickey Rackard Cup. Petey McKearney and Paddy McBride also found the net for Armagh. A Diarmuid Kelleher goal for Leitrim saw them only trail by four approaching half-time (1-7 to 0-14) but two Magee goals swung this game firmly in Armagh’s favour. Armagh were always able to keep their opponents at arm's length and when Magee completed his hat-trick in the 39th minute, the game was over as a contest.

In the Lory Meagher Cup, Fermanagh set up a semi-final clash with Longford next week when they overcame Monaghan by 3-15 to 4-6 at Brewster Park.

The game was finely poised, level going into the last quarter, when a quickfire 1-1 from Caolan Mooney and some outstanding points from Sean Corrigan gave Fermanagh enough of an advantage to withstand Fergal Rafter’s late goal for Monaghan.

More in this section

Donegal v Tyrone - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Declan Bonner on Michael Murphy red: To me, it wasn’t a sending off
Cork SFL round-up: St Finbarr's and Clonakilty advance to final Cork SFL round-up: St Finbarr's and Clonakilty advance to final
Derry v Kerry - 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final Kerry manager James Costello: 'We lost and we take our beating. There is no blaming anyone'
Joey Wallace and Jonny Cooper 18/7/2021

Dublin weather Meath storm after Leinster semi-final scare

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices