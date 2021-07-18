Rossies' bleak year continues with relegation from Christy Ring

Roscommon supporters will hope to never endure a year like 2021 again after their hurlers suffered relegation from the Christy Ring Cup in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, meaning that their two county teams ended the year without a win in league or championship.

The home side looked set fair for victory at Dr. Hyde Park when county footballer Niall Kilroy fired in a goal to move them four points clear of Sligo early in the second half. A red card for James Weir further hampered Sligo but they stayed in touch and even drew level thanks to a goal from Mark Hanniffy just before the water break.