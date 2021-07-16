Aaron Gillane on the bench as Limerick and Tipp reveal hands for Munster final

Limerick and Tipperary have both made changes to their teams for Sunday's Munster SHC final.
Alan Flynn for John McGrath is the one change in Tipperary’s team for Sunday's Pairc Ui Choimh decider. Flynn is named at midfield with Dan McCormack and Michael Breen selected in the half-forward line. John’s older brother Noel keeps his place at midfield.
John Kiely meanwhile has recalled Graeme Mulcahy into the starting line-up. The Kilmallock man comes into the full-forward line in place of Aaron Gillane.
Barry Hogan; Cathal Barrett, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher; Seamus Kennedy, Brendan Maher, Barry Heffernan; Noel McGrath, Alan Flynn; Jason Forde, Michael Breen, Dan McCormack; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris.
Nickie Quaid; Sean Finn, Richie English, Barry Nash; Diarmaid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes; William O’Donoghue, Darragh O’Donovan; Gearoid Hegarty, Cian Lynch, Tom Morrissey, Graeme Mulcahy, Seamus Flanagan, Peter Casey.