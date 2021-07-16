Peter Keane backs Seán O’Leary to return to Kerry set-up after car crash

Peter Keane expects Seán O’Leary to return to the Kerry set-up despite suffering serious leg injuries in a car crash outside Abbeyfeale last Saturday night.

A member of the senior footballers’s extended panel, the Kilcummin defender was involved in a two-car collision on the N21, which left him requiring surgery and two others were also hospitalised.

Only a couple of hours before, Keane expressed his hope that the Munster semi-final win over Tipperary would lift the spirits of Kerry people after a couple of fatal car accidents in the county.

“I tell you it was quare waking up to a phone call on Sunday morning to hear about Seán and the accident,” said Keane. “But, look, Seán is a great lad, I’ve spoken to him a good few times this week. He’s in great hands inside in the (Bon Secours) hospital in Tralee under John Rice.

“I, the management, the backroom, all the players were very upset when it happened because he’s a great character. He came into us a couple of months ago, he added greatly to the training and I hope we get him back, which I’m pretty sure we will from what we’re hearing but it will just take him a bit of time.

“It’s just one of these things. By God, I certainly didn’t expect to be talking about something like that so soon after Saturday night. But Seán is a great lad and we were all so sorry for him but he will bounce back because he’s a good lad and not to forget his girlfriend or the occupants of the other car.” Kerry’s one injury concern ahead of Sunday week’s Munster SFC final is Dara Moynihan who according to Keane suffered a muscle strain that ruled him out of the Tipperary game.

“The only worry we have is Dara Moynihan. We don’t know whether he’ll make it or not but he’s our only concern at this moment in time.” Tony Brosnan has recovered from his hand injury and will be available for selection as will James O’Donoghue despite not being on the 26 for either win over Clare or Tipperary. Asked if he will don a Kerry jersey again, Keane replied: “Well. he’s training and it goes back to the point I was making about the depth of the panel. It makes it more different when so many fellas are putting up their hand whether a fella will or won’t.

“But just because a fella didn’t play last weekend doesn’t mean he won’t play next weekend. All our lads are very supportive of each other and we’re operating as one team, one unit and that’s what makes this most enjoyable when you are dealing with players and they’re all pushing each other and they’re all stretching themselves every which way they can to make a team, make a squad, make a result for Kerry hopefully whatever day we’re out.”