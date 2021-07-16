'I was really contemplating quitting': Weight comments almost drove Kerry's Mikey Boyle out of game

Kerry hurler Mikey Boyle has revealed that he contemplated quitting the inter-county scene following comments about his weight in the aftermath of last December’s Joe McDonagh Cup final.

One prominent GAA podcast host was among those to pass unflattering comments about Boyle’s weight following the county’s defeat to Antrim at Croke Park.

The long-serving Kerry forward, ultimately undeterred, put the head down during lockdown number three and returned to the field for the 2021 season two stone lighter.

“After a few pints and a few days meeting up with the guys after the final, I was really contemplating quitting because I was getting a bit of stick, and I wasn’t playing well. I was injured all of last year and wasn’t really fit to play the final, being realistic,” said Boyle who is part of the Kerry team returning to Croke Park on Saturday for another tilt at the Joe McDonagh Cup.

“I went away this year and lost two stone in weight. I’ve been really driven to win it this year, that’s my aim. It’s my aim to win it every year, but this year I really put the head down and went for it.”

Westmeath are the last remaining obstacle to Leinster Championship hurling in 2022. Three of the last four championship meetings ended in victory for Kerry, including last season’s Joe McDonagh Cup round-robin clash.

Boyle, who hit five points from play across Kerry’s two group games — and whose eldest son Killian scored a goal in the minors’ defeat by Tipperary on Wednesday — believes Fintan O’Connor’s side will come out on top.

“I kind of believe a small bit in fate. Last Saturday in Navan, we were waiting out on the field for 15-20 minutes not knowing if we got through or if we didn’t, and then when it happened I believe it happened for a reason. And I believe, I genuinely do, we’re going to beat Westmeath in the final.”

If they are to secure passage to hurling’s top table, it will require a much improved display on what was churned out when falling 0-28 to 1-21 away to Meath. The county’s 2011 Christy Ring Cup winning captain said the team’s collective attitude was not what it should have been travelling to Páirc Tailteann.

“I think, maybe, it was going up with the wrong attitude and thinking about what was ahead of us the following week and getting caught. I think that’s what happened to me, as well. Too lackadaisical, too relaxed going up, no bite.

“We took them for granted. They’d lost to Down the week before and we thought we’d go up and get a handy one. That’s always the case with Kerry, you’d be listening to people talking every day and around the villages there and it gets into your head.”

The same mistake cannot be made this week, warned the Ballyduff clubman.

“Even though I’m doing an interview, I’d be telling fellas not to be reading too much in the papers or not to be listening to too much on the radio and on the day of the game to turn off the phone early because you’ll have every Tom, Dick, and Harry giving you a ‘best wishes’ message. Half of them wouldn’t even mean it and all that is getting into you.

“There is some good coming into this. Westmeath might come into this confident, reckoning we’re not as good as they thought we were, but we never feared Westmeath ever. I’ll say to the lads, tune in from day one this week, keep your heads down, work hard, and get the minds and the bodies right.”