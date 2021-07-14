Joe McQuillan: The man who has seen it all in fierce Donegal-Tyrone rivalry

Seventeen years after his first Donegal-Tyrone senior game, Joe McQuillan will take charge of his 12th meeting of the pair in Sunday’s Ulster semi-final in Brewster Park
Referee Joe McQuillan shows Sean Cavanagh of Tyrone a red card during the 2015 clash with Donegal. Picture: INPHO/Cathal Noonan

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 19:32
John Fogarty

The likes of David Coldrick (on several occasions), David Gough and Barry Cassidy have all been handed the responsibility, but it is McQuillan the referees appointment committees at provincial and national level have been all too happy to return to time after time.

The majority of neutrals are too but naturally enough there are followers in both counties who contest his assignment to their game. Given Donegal have won more of their duels when McQuillan has officiated (six to five) and the majority of their championship duels (four to one), Tyrone seem to have the bigger gripes, yet the Cavan man was in Ballybofey in 2018 when Mickey Harte’s side broke Donegal’s eight-year unbeaten record at MacCumhaill Park.

Down through the years, McQuillan has also sent off the likes of Michael Murphy and Neil Gallagher (twice) but then Tyrone would also point to dismissed players such as Seán Cavanagh and Joe McMahon. The majority of those red cards were as a result of two yellow cards.

It’s McQuillan’s understanding of the derby and use of common sense that has made him the one-stop shop.

From Spitgate in Omagh 2013 to Tunnelgate in Ballybofey in ‘15, he has never lost control of a rivalry that has threatened to spill over at times where off-the-ball activity has been as interesting as that on it.

At this stage, he’s heard it all before. If it wasn’t Rory Gallagher saying Murphy was being targeted, it was Mickey Harte last year bemoaning how Conor McKenna was “man-handled” by the Donegal defence.

There is little doubt the Kill Shamrocks clubman will need the assistance of his linesmen and umpires but 12 appointments suggest there is more than enough faith in him.

