Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Lohan told: Mend fences before it's too late

Liam Griffin has pleaded with Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Lohan to mend fences before it’s too late.

Ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland SHC first-round qualifier, the former Clare dual player and Wexford’s 1996 All-Ireland winning manager imagines the differences between the former friends and team mates must be psychologically difficult for each man.

Fitzgerald and Lohan aren’t on speaking terms and haven’t engaged with each other in the three games they have shared a sideline since the latter became Clare manager in October 2019.

According to Fitzgerald in his autobiography, he made an attempt to heal the rift a couple of months after the infamous Fitzgibbon Cup game between Fitzgerald’s LIT and Lohan’s UL, but there was no accord.

For the sake of each other, Griffin hopes they can let bygones be bygones and look on Thurles this Saturday as an opportunity to do so.

“I played with [Kevin] ‘Trixie’ Twomey, who became Davy’s mentor; I played with Brian Lohan’s father [Gus]. That’s way back. I’ve lots of connections with Clare and it’s sad to see it go like this. But that’s only a by-the-way. The real sadness is that you play behind a man and in front of a man and you win two All-Irelands together. That’s a remarkable achievement for them as Clare men.

“It’s just a pity that it’s got to this level and it’s really hard to understand how much it got out of hand, but it did and I’m sure things were done that shouldn’t have been done. But you like to think whoever was the instigator would be the first person to say, ‘Let’s put this behind us for good’.

You’d love to see them shake hands before and after the match and let it be that way.

“You like to think they could remember in their own hearts what they stood for and how they stood for it together. It’s particularly poignant because Lohan was the man who stood in front of Davy for all his career. Davy was a lucky man to play for Clare because it was only one position.

“I’m not saying he didn’t deserve it — he certainly did — but he was lucky to have Lohan, as Lohan was to have him. But at this stage neither of them realise the journey they were on together. I don’t want to be too judgemental; what I’d like to see is reconciliation.

“It would be great if the two of them could just get over it. It will become more entrenched if they don’t do something the next day.

It will be too late if one of them is helping to carry the other down the road in a guard of honour.

“Any right-minded Wexford or Clare person, and it is more of a Clare issue, would be delighted.

“Those who want it to stay going are really out of order. It’s unsightly now and they’re both in a situation now where they will find themselves hard to get away from it. Sooner or later, you’d hope someone will step away from it.”

Griffin can only imagine how their fall-out has taxed them. “There is a lot of talk about mental health and some of it has gone to almost ridiculous levels, as if we have no coping mechanisms left at all and we’re not grown adults.

“But at the end of the day, it’s a lot to be going to bed at night-time with that on your head with any person who is well-balanced. Who wants that in their lives? I don’t want to come across as a preacher, but I’d like to see them make up and that’s it.”

Griffin sees Saturday’s All-Ireland qualifier as an opportunity for Wexford to prove they were out of sorts when they lost last November’s backdoor game to Clare in Portlaoise. “This is a great game for Davy to get. Forget the sideshow, this is our chance to go out there and show that last year we weren’t right and here’s a chance to put in a performance and I think the players will do that.

It could be a redemption day. It could also be the day Davy Fitzgerald and Brian Lohan put it all behind them so we could have a very good day in Thurles.

“In the Leinster semi-final, we played very well. We could have won it, we had several chances to win and we lost it ourselves. It was no freak of nature. We lost a game we could have won. That happens in life and you have to get over it.

“We’re going to need more than 15 with the game we play. I don’t think extra time suits the way we play. We need to win it in full-time and the one lesson from the last day against Kilkenny is that defeat happens when you don’t take your chances. What good is playing in a great Leinster semi-final if you don’t win it?”