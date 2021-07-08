Tipperary U20s dominate Limerick to set up date with Déise  

Munster U20FC

Tipperary 0-16 Limerick 1-10 Joel Slattery

Semple Stadium

Tipperary ended a six-year winless run in U20/U21 football with a Munster quarter-final win over Limerick to set up a semi-final date with Waterford next Thursday night.

Without a win at the grade since shocking Dublin in the 2015 All-Ireland semi-final, the Premier also put recent poor results against the Shannonsiders to rest in a match where, with the exception of the first quarter, they were much the better side.

The three-point margin at the end was ultimately flattering to Limerick who had a Brian Ahern goal with the last kick of the game to put a slightly better look on the scoreboard.

Having lost to last night’s opponents by a single point in each of the last two seasons, there was no doubt about the outcome in the latest chapter of this rivalry as Sean O’Connor and Barry Kehoe shone through on a night that saw a lot of wasteful shooting from both sides.

After Limerick opened the scoring in a quiet first quarter, the lively Kehoe opened the Premier account playing on after claiming a mark and coolly finishing - in contrast to ultimately errant shooting from both sides in the opening quarter.

However, they didn’t enjoy parity for long as within 60 seconds Eliah Riordan shot Limerick back in front - however this was the last time they would lead in this quarter-final clash.

Fr Casey’s clubman Riordan was strong in the middle of the park throughout the game winning a number of kickouts despite being the shortest of the four midfielders on show.

He was, unfortunately for the visitors, one of the few bright lights in a disappointing performance for Limerick who for the first time since 2012, were knocked out of this Championship by a team other than Cork or Kerry.

Limerick held onto that 0-2 to 0-1 lead until the first half water break - before Tipperary turned on the style.

Premier manager Paddy Christie utilised the chance to talk to his players to good effect and saw his side kick three in a row on the resumption, with Leon Kennedy adding a clinical effort to a pair of O’Connor frees and when Clonmel Commercials clubman O’Connor added two from play, the home side were well in the ascendency heading into the interval.

However, despite being thoroughly outplayed in the second quarter, Patrick Shanahan’s well-struck score from 30 yards out ensured Limerick were still in with a shout at the change of ends.

However, Tipp continued where they left off scoring three points in the first six minutes of the second half. They could have put the game to bed before the water break if not for two missed goal chances - the first where Ronan McElligott saved superbly from Jamie Holloway’s snap shot and, just a minute later, Kehoe fired over from close range.

Full-back Tadgh Condon made a blistering run to fire over another score as Tipp took a 0-14 to 0-6 lead into the second-half water break.

Treaty shot-stopper McElligott was called into action again shortly after the restart, saving Sean O’Connor’s rocket of a shot, tipping it onto the crossbar, before Mark O’Connor tapped over a point to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Despite the best efforts of Darragh O’Keeffe and Brian Ahern, Limerick were a distant second best and despite never giving up, a late comeback never looked like materialising.

Ahern showed his class firing into the back of the net in the fifth minute of stoppage time but it was much too little, too late for the Treaty.

Scorers for Tipperary: S O’Connor (0-7, 5f); B Kehoe (0-4), L Kennedy, B Comerford, T Condon, K Grogan (‘45), M O’Connor (0-1 each) Scorers for Limerick: C Ryan (0-4, 4f); B Ahern (1-1); B Foley, E Riordan, P Shanahan, J Molyneaux, D O’Keeffe (0-1 each) TIPPERARY: C Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg); S Daly (Grangemockler-Ballyneale), T Condon (Clonmel Commercials), B McKeown (Moyle Rovers); Emmet Butler (Kilsheelan Kilcash), B O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash), L Kennedy (Grangemockler Ballyneale); C Deeley (Clonmel Commercials), K Grogan (Cahir); C Cadell (JK Brackens), R Walsh (Fethard), J Holloway (Carrick Swans); M O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials), B Kehoe (Kilsheelan Kilcash), Sean O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials).

Subs: B Comerford (Grangemockler-Ballyneale) for Walsh (16); M Lyons (Cahir) for M O’Connor (51); J Kiely (Cahir) for McKeown (51) C English (Ballyporeen) for Holloway (57); J Duncan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh) for Kennedy (60) LIMERICK: R McElligott (Mungret St Pauls); R O’Connor (Newcastle West), C Carew (Claughaun), A McGrath (Ballysteen); C Woulfe (St Senans), P Shanhan (Ballylanders), S Kilbridge (Fr Caseys); E Riordan (Fr Caseys), D O’Keeffe (Fedamore); D Quirke (Fr Caseys), J Hayes (St Kierans), J Baynham (Monagea); B Foley (Newcastle West, captain), J Molyneaux (Dromcollogher-Broadford), C Ryan (Feenagh-Kilmeedy).

Subs: E McNamara (Galtee Gaels) for Kilbridge (26); B Ahern (Dromcollogher-Broadford) for Baynham (43); S O’Donoghue (Ballylanders) for Foley (43); J Pierce (Dromcollogher-Broadford) for Quirke (50); G Sparling (Adare) for Hayes (50).

REFEREE: David Murnane (Cork).