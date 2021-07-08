It’s not the medal chase bringing Lyndsey Davey back for more

She’s still only 31 but Lyndsey Davey has been a Dublin senior footballer for considerably longer than she hasn’t.

That’s a remarkable thought and one the five-time All-Ireland medallist admits ‘makes me feel old’ though the end may finally be in sight.

Dublin begin their latest TG4 Championship campaign, and their quest for five in a row, against Tyrone at Kingspan Breffni on Saturday and it could be Davey’s swansong.

Her age isn’t the issue — captain Sinead Aherne is four years older — but having made her senior debut while still a 14-year-old junior cert student way back in 2004, Davey’s ‘training age’ is another story.

In her own mind, she was done after helping to clinch the four in a row at Cork’s expense last December.

“Yeah, and I suppose if you look at the emotion between myself and Siobhan McGrath that day, I definitely thought that it was coming to the end and Mick (Bohan, manager) probably thought that we were gone too,” said attacker Davey.

“As the Covid situation progressed, and during the off-season, my decision was probably going to be based on a lot of the other senior girls and their situations. Then when we lost Noelle (Healy), if one or two other senior players had gone, I think it would have tipped the scales but thankfully Mick chatted to a lot of us and we agreed to give it one last go.

“With Covid and stuff, the more the lockdown went on, we were thinking, ‘Sure what else are you going to do? You can’t go off travelling anywhere. Even pubs and restaurants are all still locked down so why not go back and give it another go?’ It’s been such an enjoyable experience so far, I definitely made the right decision going back.”

So it’s one last championship hurrah, so?

“Look, I will probably just see...the focus is on football at the moment and I am enjoying it as much as I can. I suppose you avoid getting tied into saying ‘this is the last year’. I’m just focusing on enjoying this year of football and we’ll see what happens after that.”

In the end, Dublin only lost Healy from the group.

On the credit side of the ledger, Hannah Tyrrell is back after parking her international rugby commitments and Abby Sheils has emerged as a terrific young goalkeeper, enjoying a stunning debut season so far.

With ultra-experienced players like Carla Rowe, Niamh McEvoy, and Ciara Trant all coming on during last month’s league final win over Cork, Dublin may even have the strongest panel since Davey got involved.

What’s certain is that chasing more medals isn’t what’s keeping Davey in blue.

“No, absolutely not, that’s not what’s driving us to keep coming back,” she said. “Mick has created an environment that we all know we’re so lucky to be part of.

“And when you see the progression of ladies football too, even from a couple of years ago to now, the exposure it’s getting is just brilliant. League games are being televised and it is the same with the championship, there is just such excitement around ladies football at the moment.”

The 2021 TG4 Championship will throw in with the Group 4 meeting of Galway and Kerry tomorrow evening, a novel Friday fixture. Davey is intrigued to see how midweek action will pan out.

“At the end of the day there are still a lot of people working 9-5 jobs, so it’s trying to work that around your roster if possible,” she said.

“It will be interesting to see how that will impact players in their work careers down the line.”