Leo McLoone taking lessons from Jim McGuinness after quick ascent into Donegal management 

Former Donegal footballer Leo McLoone has said he is surprised at how quickly he ended up in inter-county management.

McLoone retired from inter-county football at the end of the 2019 season and while inter-county management was “something I always wanted to do”, he did not expect to be part of an inter-county management set-up so soon after stepping away from Donegal.

The 2012 All-Ireland winner, who is still in his early thirties, is a selector with the Donegal U20 footballers for the season ahead.

“I got taken into the county set-up far quicker than I would ever have imagined. It was something I always wanted to do, so when I was given the opportunity I didn't want to turn it down,” said the five-time Ulster SFC winner.

“I suppose it's tough at the minute when my own club playing career is still going, but I think it's working out well with times and days and all. I'm really enjoying it. It was a bit quicker than expected, but happy to be involved.”

McLoone, who is part of a management team that also includes old teammate Eamonn McGee, said he picked up managerial “strategies” and “ways of working” from having closely observed Jim McGuinness during the latter’s time as Donegal boss.

“I've been under the watch of Jim for a long time. You'd always be picking up wee bits from him. He was involved with the club senior team and going on then into the Donegal U21s and seniors, obviously.

“I suppose I'm an observant enough person anyway and I was always trying to pick up things to improve myself and observing in terms of what works for the team. He would have been a big influence definitely on myself moving forward.”

McLoone said the county’s recently completed €6.5m centre of excellence at Convoy is a hugely positive development “in terms of the future of Donegal football”.