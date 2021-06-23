Niall O’Meara set to miss Tipperary’s Munster SHC semi-final

Sheedy saw how Tipp's recent defeat to Waterford was described as “a five-point pasting” and wouldn’t disagree with it
Tipperary’s Niall O'Meara keeps his eyes on the sliotar. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 22:38
John Fogarty

Niall O’Meara is expected to miss Tipperary’s Munster SHC semi-final against Clare or Waterford on Sunday week having had his appendix removed.

Manager Liam Sheedy feels the game, which will be in LIT Gaelic Grounds should Clare win this weekend and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in the event of a Waterford victory, will come too quickly for the Kilruane McDonaghs man.

Apart from long-term injury victims Billy McCarthy and Patrick “Bonner” Maher, 28-year-old O’Meara is the major injury concern ahead of the clash.

“We have a few niggles, the most serious one obviously Niall O’Meara who got his appendix out so I think it will come too quick for Niall. He only got out of hospital there the start of this week. Other than that, we’ll train away up to the Tuesday night and then we’ll obviously be easing off for the weekend.”

Sheedy saw how their recent defeat to Waterford was described as “a five-point pasting” and wouldn’t disagree with it. He accepts there are question marks hanging over the 2019 All-Ireland champions but reports himself happy with what he has seen in training in recent weeks. 

“For 300 of the 350 minutes in the league, we were very good,” he insists.

“Certainly the start of the second half against Waterford when we were outscored eight points to one, completely over-run, completely outplayed. So I think we know now that if you find yourself off or not so good in the Championship you’re going to be under serious pressure because the quality of the competition in this Championship is significant, no matter which side of the draw you’re on.

“To be fair, we had an awareness of what teams in Munster are going to bring. I mean we played Cork, Waterford, and Limerick over the course of the league so it’s just a really quality arena.”

