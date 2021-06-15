Relegation could have long-reaching consequences for Cavan and Tipperary

Relegation to Division 4 of the Allianz Football League means reigning provincial champions Cavan and Tipperary will struggle to attract new players into their respective panels next season.

That’s according to former Armagh and Cork footballers Oisín McConville and Patrick Kelly, with the pair also expressing the view that both panels, on account of their Division 4 status, could lose players who were forced to suspend travel plans because of Covid.

McConville said Ulster champions Cavan were “shocking” when falling to Wicklow in Saturday’s Division 3 relegation play-off, claiming “arrogance” to be a factor in their shock 3-11 to 0-18 defeat.

“It is that whole second season syndrome where you have been successful and then all of a sudden there is a dip, but this dip has been alarming,” McConville told the Irish Examiner GAA podcast.

“There was a certain amount of arrogance about playing Wicklow. I think they thought that whatever happens, 'we'll still win this game'. It is a massive body blow if you are looking to attract young players next year. If you have players who have left the scene to come back, I don't know if they will see it as enticing to come back in to play Division 4.”

The latter point was picked up on by 2010 All-Ireland winning Cork footballer Kelly.

He fears Munster champions Tipperary will miss out on emerging talent within the county because of their Division 4 status.

“It is very hard for Tipperary to be down in Division 4. The last year or two, some of their lads have been talking about going travelling and they have held back.

“Being a dual county where hurling is predominant, those things are very difficult. Young players coming through now will be saying, 'will I go with the football for a few years or not'. You are looking at them in Division 4, that might have a big, big impact on some young players coming through.

“In the Championship, they are facing the winners of Kerry and Clare. Kerry are waiting for them, possibly, and that is the season over, so they could have a long, long summer and winter to mull over facing Division 4.”

Keeping with Championship, McConville doesn’t believe any Ulster team will trouble Dublin, Mayo, and Kerry at the business end of summer.

Despite their 16-point drubbing at the hands of Kerry, the former Armagh forward said Tyrone are capable of recovering from this setback and weaving a successful path through Ulster.

“I don't think they are good enough right at the top, but they could definitely win Ulster. They are stubborn enough to get through this and win Ulster. I don't think anybody in Ulster is going to trouble the big boys of Dublin, Kerry, and Mayo.” Should Mayo retain their Connacht title, James Horan’s charges will encounter the Leinster winners - most likely Dublin - in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Recently retired Mayo defender Keith Higgins reckons the penultimate round is the “best time” to meet seven-in-a-row chasing Dublin.

“Just before the Championship started last year, we were probably thinking about Dublin and were they as good as they were the previous year. Meath ran them fairly close in the league at Parnell Park and you are kinda wondering, are Dublin as good as they were, are they really up for this, but they just came out in the championship and blew everyone away.

“We are saying the same at the moment. They are still winning their games without being really, really good. You are probably just waiting for them to explode come the All-Ireland semi-final stage."

“If Mayo got a bit cuter, maybe,” replied Higgins when asked if his native county can topple the reigning champions.

“Mayo probably need crowds back at games, they need that bit of atmosphere. They need the crowd behind them to drive them on because they try to play a high intensity game and sometimes it is difficult when there is no crowd and there is a challenge game feel. You'd like to think they have a chance, if they get to a semi-final, but we've been saying that for the last couple of years and it hasn't worked out. The two O'Connor's going off injured against Clare is a big worry.”