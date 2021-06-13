Anger and responsibility: Goals at key moments brighten up the Clare universe

Regulars assemble doesn’t have the same ring as Avengers assemble, but then maybe the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t quite stretch to Cusack Park.

No disrespect intended: we had a tasty battle between Clare and Kilkenny in NHL 1B, the home side emerging from the shoot-out with the points, but both sides are likely to draw heavily on lessons learned here with the championship looming.

Clare boss Brian Lohan was understandably happy with his side closing out a game that could have gone either way, particularly when Kilkenny were in full cry late on: “Look, any of these teams that you play you’re not going to dominate for 70 minutes, 75 minutes. There’ll be times when things go against you but the important thing is not to drop the heads when it goes against you and not to get too high when you’re ahead.

“So (we’re) very happy with how they responded.”

A one-sentence summary would give Clare’s goalscoring the credit for the win, but Kilkenny had positives to mine from the game as well.

TJ Reid’s sumptuous range of passing was on show, with an early Hollywood ball to Billy Ryan drawing the appreciation of visiting supporters.

The home side’s trump card was visible also. By (very) recent standards Tony Kelly had a quietish game, but only if you omit two goals from your evaluation.

The second was a penalty but the first was almost predictable — Aidan McCarthy saw the blindside run and supplied the pass, but how many players would see the blindside run in the first place? Kelly’s finish was emphatic and gave Clare a 1-6 to 0-5 lead at the first water break.

When David McInerney found Mark Rodgers on the resumption with a fine delivery, the corner-forward won that penalty, which Kelly buried.

Credit Kilkenny for their response, outscoring Clare 0-9 to 0-3 in the run-up to half-time. Reid and Adrian Mullen’s contributions to that fightback gave it a strong Ballyhale tinge, making it 2-9 to 0-14 at the break.

Both sides resumed the exchanging of points after half-time, but the game turned again after the water break.

It was 0-21 to 2-14 when David Reidy reignited Clare with a terrific solo goal on the resumption of hostilities, scorching down the centre of the Cats’ defence before finishing in the top corner. A minute later Aaron Shanagher struck again from close range.

Credit Kilkenny again — sub Martin Keoghan found the net one minute later again, and it was 4-14 to 1-21 on 56 minutes, but Clare had the momentum.

They hit the last four points of the game to get over the line, and Lohan was well pleased not only with the win but the contribution of his subs, two of whom contributed three of the last four scores.

“Absolutely delighted for the guys who came on and the way they played. They’re doing the same work as the guys who are starting and often they only get 10 or 15 minutes in a game, which can be very frustrating, so I’m delighted for them.”

His opposite number described the encounter as “a seriously competitive game,” adding: “Obviously we didn’t win and we’re disappointed we didn’t. Twice in the game, in each half, they got a good lead but we came back and got ahead both times.

“It’s disappointing, obviously, to concede two goals in a minute after the last water break. They were key scores, obviously. Conceding the last four points was disappointing as well, but it’s great preparation for the championship.”

Brian Cody wasn’t buying any notions of Kilkenny being vulnerable around the water breaks.

“I wouldn’t read too much into those. The lads know the games are being played the same way this year as last year, so if it’s a lack of concentration then that should never happen.”

Though his outlook on leaking four goals seemed a little bleaker.

Asked about the 4-20 his side conceded, Cody said: “I could live with the 0-20, to be honest.”

For both sides those looming appointments in the championship are the prism through which much of the games exist now — the late substitutions, the different positioning, the puck-out strategies — and for both sides there were headaches as well.

Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen left the field with a twinge in his hamstring, while Aaron Fitzgerald and David McInerney both looked in trouble when substituted, though Brian Lohan had no immediate update on their condition when speaking after the game.

By contrast, in the Kilkenny camp Walter Walsh’s nose injury looked sore if not significant, if a journalist’s ignorance and squeamishness don’t disqualify a guess.

Both camps now draw their plans together for the championship, plotting and devising for the next few weeks.

For all the science and the strategising, however, Brian Lohan put his finger on an imperishable element of the game when discussing his side’s third goal.

“David Reidy — I suppose Padraig Walsh was going great all day, and he (Reidy) had a little bit of anger in him, and took on the responsibility, took on the shot, and got the goal. We were delighted with David, yeah.”

Anger and responsibility. Potent factors in a participant, no matter what the universe is.