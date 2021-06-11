GAA team news: Seamus Harnedy returns to much-changed Cork side

Eoin Cadogan comes into the half-back line in place of Robert Downey, while there is a new midfield pairing in Luke Meade and fit-again Darragh Fitzgibbon
Seamus Harnedy returns to the Cork starting XV for the clash against Galway

Fri, 11 Jun, 2021 - 21:10
John Fogarty

Cork have made wholesale changes to their team to face Galway in Sunday’s final round Division 1, Group A, Kieran Kingston set to make eight changes to the side that began the loss to Limerick.

Seamus Harnedy, returning for the first time since he injured his hamstring on opening day against Waterford, is among the inclusions. Ger Millerick moves to corner-back replacing Seán O’Leary-Hayes with Seán O’Donoghue chosen ahead of Niall O’Leary in the other corner.

Eoin Cadogan comes into the half-back line in place of Robert Downey, while there is a new midfield pairing in Luke Meade and fit-again Darragh Fitzgibbon after Billy Hennessy and Daire Connery lined out last weekend.

Harnedy comes into the attack along with Shane Barrett and captain Patrick Horgan as Robbie O’Flynn, Tadhg Deasy and Declan Dalton make way.

CORK (AHL v Galway): P. Collins (Ballinhassig); G. Millerick (Fr O’Neills), D. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), S. O’Donoghue (Inniscarra); T. O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), M. Coleman (Blarney), E. Cadogan (Douglas); L. Meade (Newcestown), D. Fitzgibbon (Charleville); C. Cahalane (St Finbarrs), S. Harnedy (St Itas), S. Barrett (Blarney); S. Kingston (Douglas), P. Horgan (c, Glen Rovers), J. O’Connor (Sarsfields).

Subs: G. Collins (Ballinhassig), S. O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), D. Connery (Na Piarsaigh), N. Cashman (Blackrock), R. Downey (Glen Rovers), B. Hennessy (St Finbarrs), T. Deasy (Blackrock), D. Dalton (Fr O’Neills), R. O’Flynn (Erins Own), A. Cadogan (Douglas), A. Connolly (Blackrock).

