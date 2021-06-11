GAA team news: Seamus Harnedy returns to much-changed Cork side

Cork have made wholesale changes to their team to face Galway in Sunday’s final round Division 1, Group A, Kieran Kingston set to make eight changes to the side that began the loss to Limerick.

Seamus Harnedy, returning for the first time since he injured his hamstring on opening day against Waterford, is among the inclusions. Ger Millerick moves to corner-back replacing Seán O’Leary-Hayes with Seán O’Donoghue chosen ahead of Niall O’Leary in the other corner.