Eoin Liston: Kerry won't hold back when Tyrone come to town

Kerry great Eoin Liston doesn’t expect Peter Keane’s team to hold back against Tyrone on Saturday despite the close proximity of their Munster quarter-final against Clare.

On several occasions, Keane has stressed the importance of avoiding injuries and while he has rotated his forces, nine players have started all three leage games to date — Kieran Fitzgibbon, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley, David Moran, Paul Geaney, David and Paudie Clifford.

Even though Clare come to Killarney 14 days later, Liston anticipates a full-blown game in Fitzgerald Stadium against a Tyrone team who are out a week later than Kerry in the Championship and could yet win silverware should Dublin also beat Donegal and ensure a league final takes place.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner says of Kerry: “I think they will go for it. When you’re playing quality opposition at any stage, you should be up for it and sure the competition for places alone should drive it on anyway.

“Clare have a big game themselves this weekend but I don’t think Kerry will be thinking like that and will be going with a team close enough to their Championship one. After this weekend, it’s about having a settled group.”

A number of relatively new faces have impressed Liston in the Division 1 South campaign but he is loath to put too much store in the competition after what happened to Kerry last year.

“You just don’t know. Like, there are definitely some positive signs but it isn’t until the middle of the Championship that you really know has our defence improved. Time will tell. I would think the management knows the team at this stage — I would be surprised if they didn’t — and now it’s a case of getting them to try and improve on their teamwork and get their strategies in order.”

Liston knows the group are “hurting” following last year’s Munster semi-final loss to Cork.

“They would have to be after last year but everything is being kept quiet in the camp.

“Whether players are injured or being rested, we don’t know but there are players like Diarmuid O’Connor putting their hand up for selection with the performances he has been putting in.”

Liston sees plenty of value in Tommy Walsh being sprung off the bench to ask aerial questions of full-back lines in the second half.

“Without a doubt, he’s still a handful and with the right ball going in he can be trouble for full-backs.

“His confidence is growing too which is good for Kerry.”