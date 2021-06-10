Eoin Liston: Kerry won't hold back when Tyrone come to town

Even though Clare come to Killarney 14 days later, Liston anticipates a full-blown game in Fitzgerald Stadium against a Tyrone team who are out a week later than Kerry in the Championship
Eoin Liston: Kerry won't hold back when Tyrone come to town

Joe O'Connor of Kerry celebrates with team-mates Tommy Walsh and Paudie Clifford, right, after scoring their side's second goal in the recent league game against Roscommon. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thu, 10 Jun, 2021 - 06:30
John Fogarty

Kerry great Eoin Liston doesn’t expect Peter Keane’s team to hold back against Tyrone on Saturday despite the close proximity of their Munster quarter-final against Clare.

On several occasions, Keane has stressed the importance of avoiding injuries and while he has rotated his forces, nine players have started all three leage games to date — Kieran Fitzgibbon, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Paul Murphy, Gavin Crowley, David Moran, Paul Geaney, David and Paudie Clifford.

Even though Clare come to Killarney 14 days later, Liston anticipates a full-blown game in Fitzgerald Stadium against a Tyrone team who are out a week later than Kerry in the Championship and could yet win silverware should Dublin also beat Donegal and ensure a league final takes place.

The seven-time All-Ireland winner says of Kerry: “I think they will go for it. When you’re playing quality opposition at any stage, you should be up for it and sure the competition for places alone should drive it on anyway.

“Clare have a big game themselves this weekend but I don’t think Kerry will be thinking like that and will be going with a team close enough to their Championship one. After this weekend, it’s about having a settled group.”

A number of relatively new faces have impressed Liston in the Division 1 South campaign but he is loath to put too much store in the competition after what happened to Kerry last year.

“You just don’t know. Like, there are definitely some positive signs but it isn’t until the middle of the Championship that you really know has our defence improved. Time will tell. I would think the management knows the team at this stage — I would be surprised if they didn’t — and now it’s a case of getting them to try and improve on their teamwork and get their strategies in order.”

Liston knows the group are “hurting” following last year’s Munster semi-final loss to Cork.

“They would have to be after last year but everything is being kept quiet in the camp.

“Whether players are injured or being rested, we don’t know but there are players like Diarmuid O’Connor putting their hand up for selection with the performances he has been putting in.”

Liston sees plenty of value in Tommy Walsh being sprung off the bench to ask aerial questions of full-back lines in the second half.

“Without a doubt, he’s still a handful and with the right ball going in he can be trouble for full-backs.

“His confidence is growing too which is good for Kerry.”

More in this section

Ciara O’Sullivan: Cork can’t be ‘bullied’ when facing champions Dublin Ciara O’Sullivan: Cork can’t be ‘bullied’ when facing champions Dublin
Clare v Cork - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 3 Cillian Brennan relishing the view with Clare in sight of top tier
New initiative sees 'De La Salle Babies' signed up as members of local GAA club New initiative sees 'De La Salle Babies' signed up as members of local GAA club
#kerry gaa
Cork v Limerick - Allianz GAA NHL Division 1, Round 5

'A welcoming face' - Tommy Lynch, Cork GAA's keeper at the gates, passes away

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices