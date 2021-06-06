Big Carlow win to no avail in Division 2A

Though Carlow exceeded promoted Offaly’s total by posting a 5-28 to 0-17 victory against Meath at Páirc Tailteann, there was nothing at stake in this Allianz League Division 2A fixture following Kerry’s comprehensive 4-30 to 1-17 win over Wicklow on Saturday.

Arguably the best game of the day across all divisions was in Ballinascreen, where a late Cormac O’Doherty point meant Derry edged a shootout against Donegal in Division 2B, 3-22 to 3-21.

Goals from Sé McGuigan and Brian Cassidy helped the hosts to a five-point half-time lead, 2-13 to 1-11, but goals for Ciaran Mathewson and Gerry Gilmore for Donegal, either side of a John Mullan major for Derry, set up a grandstand finish in a contest where the result doesn’t really change anything for either side.

Kildare and Mayo will still contest promotion, while Derry need to get either a win or a draw against Roscommon next Saturday to be sure of avoiding relegation.

At Dr. Hyde Park, Roscommon shared the first six points with Kildare before the wheels came off the home side’s challenge. Jack Sheridan netted twice and David Slattery added another as the Lilies outscored Roscommon by 3-12 to a solitary point in the last 25 minutes of the first half, and Sheridan completed his hat-trick from a free early in the second period en route to a 4-25 to 0-10 win.

Larry McCarthy presented his first trophy since taking the role of Uachtarán CLG when he attended Louth’s 3-16 to 0-15 win over Fermanagh at Darver, this confirming Louth’s promotion from Division 3B.

The Lory Meaghar champions were strong favourites for this tie, but it was still in the balance at the second half water break when Paul Matthews’ two goals meant the home side was 2-12 to 0-15 in front. They kicked on in the final quarter, James Costello firing in the third goal on the cusp of full-time.

In the final game of the day, Cavan picked up their first win of the year as they beat Leitrim by 1-20 to 1-17 in Carrick-on-Shannon.