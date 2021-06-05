Colm Galvin makes first Clare start in two years, Tony Kelly also returns

Former All-Star Colm Galvin will make his first start in a Clare jersey in two years when he lines out in this evening's Allianz Hurling League meeting with Dublin.
Brian Lohan has made three changes to the team that defeated Laois a fortnight ago, with Tony Kelly returning after injury and Mark Rodgers also coming into the forward line.
Galvin made his comeback as a sub against Laois having sat out the 2020 campaign.
Jason McCarthy, Jack Browne and Shane Golden make way from the Laois game.
1 Eibhear Quilligan 2 Rory Hayes 3 Conor Cleary 4: Aaron Fitzgerald 5: Diarmuid Ryan 6 John Conlon 7 Aidan McCarthy 8 Cathal Malone 9 Tony Kelly 10 David Reidy 11 Ian Galvin 12: Colm Galvin 13 Mark Rodgers 14 Aron Shanagher 15 Shane O’Donnell