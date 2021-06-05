Colm Galvin makes first Clare start in two years, Tony Kelly also returns

Brian Lohan has made three changes to the team that defeated Laois
Colm Galvin makes first Clare start in two years, Tony Kelly also returns

Clare’s Colm Galvi  ©INPHO/Ken Sutton

Sat, 05 Jun, 2021 - 10:52
 

Former All-Star Colm Galvin will make his first start in a Clare jersey in two years when he lines out in this evening's Allianz Hurling League meeting with Dublin.

Brian Lohan has made three changes to the team that defeated Laois a fortnight ago, with Tony Kelly returning after injury and Mark Rodgers also coming into the forward line.

Galvin made his comeback as a sub against Laois having sat out the 2020 campaign. 

Jason McCarthy, Jack Browne and Shane Golden make way from the Laois game.

CLARE (v Dublin): 1 Eibhear Quilligan 2 Rory Hayes  3  Conor Cleary 4: Aaron Fitzgerald 5: Diarmuid Ryan 6 John Conlon 7 Aidan McCarthy 8 Cathal Malone 9 Tony Kelly 10 David Reidy 11 Ian Galvin  12: Colm Galvin 13 Mark Rodgers 14 Aron Shanagher 15 Shane O’Donnell

More in this section

Seamus Callanan celebrates scoring a goal 30/6/2019 Hurling team news: Seamus Callanan returns for Tipp as Galway and Waterford also ring the changes
Mairead Teehan dejected 29/5/2021 Rare opportunity to face former teammates for Offaly's Mairéad Teehan
Declan Dalton with Ian Galvin 29/12/2018 Fr O’Neills duo handed starts in much-changed Cork side to face Limerick
Roscommon v Kerry - Allianz Football League Division 1 South Round 3

Tadhg Morley to miss league semi-final after being handed one-match ban

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices