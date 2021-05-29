Late leveller not enough for Monaghan to avoid relegation play-off

Tyrone 0-14 Monaghan 0-14

A tense Ulster derby went right to the wire and in the end they couldn’t be separated, but a point was enough to send Tyrone through to the NFL semi-finals and Monaghan to the relegation play-off.

As each side fought for the finest margins, they could only find them in the advantage they gained from black cards – four in all – handed out to their opponents.

Two players from each side spent time in the sin bin, and in each case the team with numerical advantage made it count.

It was Ryan McAnespie who popped up with the late equaliser after Mattie Donnelly thought he had won it for Tyrone in stoppage time added on to a helter-skelter second half.

Darren McCurry, playing as a lone inside forward, had a couple of scores on the board inside the opening ten minutes, with Paul Donaghy on target from a free as the Red Hands went 0-3 to 0-1 ahead.

Rory Beggan’s kick-outs picked out men in blue, long or short, despite Tyrone’s high press, and the Monaghan goalkeeper, operating as an auxiliary sweeper, dictated play from anywhere inside his own 45 metre line as his side built from deep.

Conor McManus, making his first start of the season, hit both Farney points in the opening quarter, but a heavily fortified Tyrone rearguard gave away precious few opportunties, and McCurry’s third made it 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break.

Men behind the ball has become the Tyrone default position over the years, and it was back to the tried and trusted as they dropped 14 men deep into their own half to address and frustrate the advancing men in blue.

Beggan swept over a 45 metre free, but otherwise the visitors were allowed little sight of the posts, while the Red Hands broke swiftly for Kieran McGeary, McCurry, with a second mark and Darragh Canavan to push them four clear.

After corner back Cormac Munroe had been sent to the sin bin on a black card, Monaghan pushed forward in a full press, but could only manage a McManus free, and trailed by 0-7 to 0-4 at the break.

With Tyrone still down to 14 men, Monaghan shot four points in total, with Dessie Ward bringing the sides level in the 42nd minute.

But just as the Red Hands were restored to 15 men, Monaghan themselves lost Micheal Bannigan to a black card.

That didn’t halt their attacking flow, however, with McManus and Conor McCarthy pushing them two ahead by the 49th minute.

A rare point from full back Ronan McNamee ended a 20 minute scoreless spell for the Red Hands, and they went level as Beggan got fingertips to Canavan’s firmly hit shot to deflect over the crossbar.

Monahgan lost substitute Jack McCarron to a black card on 67 minutes, and Tyrone sensed their opportunity.

McCurry and Conor McKenna brought them back level, before Donnelly regained the lead, but they lost Tiernan McCann to the sin bin moments before McAnespie hit the equaliser.

Scorers for Tyrone: D McCurry 0-5 (2 mark), D Canavan, K McGeary 0-2 each, P Donaghy (f), M Donnelly, F Burns, R McNamee 0-1 each.

Scorers for Monaghan: C McManus 0-6 (4f), S O’Hanlon, R Beggan (1f, 1 ’45) 0-2 each, C McCarthy, R McAnespie, D Ward, J McCarron (f) 0-1 each.

Tyrone: N Morgan; C Munroe, R McNamee, R Brennan; M McKernan, F Burns, P Harte; M Donnelly, R Donnelly; K McGeary, D Canavan, C Meyler; D McCurry, C McKenna, P Donaghy.

Subs: M Bradley for Donaghy (h-t), Tiernan McCann for Munroe (42), M O’Neill for R Donnelly (46), L Rafferty for Brennan (46), N Sludden for Canavan (61), C Shields for McKernan (72).

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, C Boyle, R Wylie; K O’Connell, K McMenamin, R McAnespie; D Hughes, K Lavelle; S O’Hanlon, A Mulligan, M Bannigan; C McCarthy, C McManus, S Jones.

Subs: K Hughes for Jones (15), D Ward for D Hughes (21), N Kearns for Mulligan (h-t), J McCarron for O’Connell (h-t), S Hanratty for McMenamin (52), D Malone for O’Hanlon (64).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).