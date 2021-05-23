Cillian O’Sullivan brace helps Meath to comfortable win over Down

DOWN 0-14 MEATH 2-15

Two second-half goals by Cillian O’Sullivan helped Meath coast into the Division Two semi-finals after a comfortable win over Down in Armagh.

Meath’s experience of playing at a higher level was evident throughout as Down struggled to stay with the former top flight team.

Meath scored 2-3 without reply in the third quarter with O’Sullivan’s goals and the brilliant form of left-footed corner forward Jordan Morris, who finished with a 0-7 haul, decisive in their big win.

Both goals came after Down attacks broke down and O’Sullivan’s sheer pace in outsprinting Peter Fegan for the second after 47 minutes was the crucial score which Down were never going to recover from.

Meath had two players black carded in the first half but still led 0-8 to 0-6 at the break. Down finished with 14 men when Gerard McGovern picked up a straight red in the last minute of normal time for a foul on Matthew Costello. They are now facing a relegation battle to stay in Division Two.

Meath, who had beaten Westmeath on the opening weekend, picked up a black card within a minute after a crude tackle by Eoin Harkin on Liam Kerr.

Yet it was the visitors who bossed it with 14 men with Cathal Hickey, Matthew Costello and a ‘45’ from goalkeeper Andrew Colgan giving them an early lead during a storm of hailstones at the Athletic Grounds.

Meath had two excellent first-half goal chances, the first after five minutes when Donal Keogan was clean through but his shot smacked off the crossbar.

Later in the half Cillian O’Sullivan started and almost finished a great move. Fast hands and good movement from Meath got him back on the ball but his fierce shot across the goal was brilliantly saved by Down goalie Marc Reid who stretched out his right hand to clear the danger.

Down were relying a lot on frees for their scores although Corey Quinn popped up with a score from play off either foot. Quinn also carved out Down’s only goal chance, cutting in from the endline onto his left but Colgan blocked the shot.

Meath had a second player in the bin when skipper Shane McEntee blocked an opponent’s run and this time Down made it pay with Paul Devlin converting two frees and midfielder Ryan McEvoy’s crisp strike from distance was also on target.

Jordan Morris’ second point of the half gave Meath a deserved half-time lead, 0-8 to 0-6 in front.

Morris was superb with five points in the second half and O’Sullivan grabbed the first major when he cut in from the endline and despite losing control of the ball to the ground, he drilled it low into the far corner after 43 minutes.

When Johnny Flynn was black carded for Down, Meath sensed their opportunity to go for the jugular and another sloppy Mourne pass saw O’Sullivan sprint for the goals, rounding the goalkeeper to finish low to the far corner.

Ryan McEvoy, Corey Quinn and Paul Devlin tagged on scores for Down but there was never a sense they could mount a real comeback with Meath rampant and finished with nine different scorers compared to Down’s five.

Scorers for Down: P Devlin 0-5 (5f), C Quinn 0-4 (1f), R McEvoy 0-2 (f), C McCrickard 0-2 (one m), B O’Hagan 0-1 (f).

Scorers for Meath: J Morris 0-7 (3f), C O’Sullivan 2-1, C Hickey, M Costello, E Wallace 0-1 each, A Colgan 0-1 (‘45’), E Devine 0-1 (f), B McMahon 0-1 (m), T O’Reilly 0-1 (f).

Down: M Reid; P Fegan, G McGovern, P Murdock; P Laverty, D O’Hagan, C Mooney; R McEvoy, J Flynn; J Guinness, B O’Hagan, L Kerr; D Guinness, C Quinn, P Devlin.

Subs: C Doherty for J Guinness (42), P Branagan for Mooney (50), S McConville for Kerr (50), G Collins for D O’Hagan (53), C Gough for Flynn (55), C McCrickard for B O’Hagan (55), D Savage for Quinn (63).

Meath: A Colgan; S Lavin, C McGill, C Hickey; E Harkin, S McEntee, D Keogan; B Menton, P Harnan; E Devine, B McMahon, M Costello; J Morris, T O’Reilly, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: R Ryan for Harkin (24), J Wallace for O’Reilly (47), E Wallace for Hickey (54), J Scully for McMahon (54), J Conlon for Morris (62), D Campion for O’Sullivan (62), G McCoy for McEntee (70).

Referee: Niall Cullen (Fermanagh).