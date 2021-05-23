Clare in pole position in Division 2 South after historic Newbridge win

Allianz FL Division 2 South

Clare 1-13

Kildare 0-13

CLARE once again proved to be a thorn in Jack O’Connor’s side as Colm Collins’ team won in Newbridge for the first time today.

After last week’s win over Cork, a win today for Kildare would have assured them of top spot in their group with a game to spare but it wasn’t to be and a 51st minute goal from Joe McGann proved decisive.

It was a defeat in Ennis to Clare last year that O’Connor pinpointed as one of the key reasons for Kildare missing out on promotion and they were left to rue another defeat.

Kildare started well and led 0-6 to 0-3 at the first-half water break with Jimmy Hyland and Neil Flynn causing problems.

There was little of note in the second quarter and both sides registered just a point each during that time.

Clare took the shackles off in the second half and were much more threatening in the second 35 minutes, although their cause was helped by the departure of key Kildare defender Eoin Doyle though injury in the 43rd minute.

Just after he left the field, Keelan Sexton should have scored for Clare but when his replacement, Joe McGann got a similar chance in the 51st minute he made no mistake to tie the scores.

Clare added three points around the second half half water break but quickfire points from Shane O’Sullivan and Jimmy Hyland got Kildare back into it.

Substitute’s Emmet McMahon and O’Sullivan swapped points to leave just one in it going into the final three minutes of normal time but Kildare couldn’t find an equaliser and instead Clare made sure of the win with two late Eoin Cleary frees, to bring his tally for the second half to seven points.

CLARE: S Ryan; C Russell, C Brennan, E Collins, C O’Dea, S Collins, D Walsh; D O’Neill, C O’Connor, P Lillis, E Cleary 0-7 (4fs, 1’45), D Bohannan, G Cooney 0-1, D Tubridy 0-3 (2fs), K Sexton.

Subs: J McGann 1-0 for Sexton, 45; E McMahon 0-1 for Bohannan, 52; A Sweeney for Walsh, 60; K Hartnett for E Collins, 65; A Griffin for Cooney, 65; D Masterson for Lillis, 70; C Murray for O’Neill, 70.

KILDARE: M Donnellan; M Dempsey, M O’Grady, E Doyle, K Flynn, S Ryan, R Houlihan; L Flynn, A Masterson; A Beirne, N Flynn 0-4 (2fs), P Cribbin, J Hyland 0-4 (1m), K Feely (0-2), D Kirwan 0-1.

Subs: C Kavanagh for Ryan, h/t; F Conway for Beirne, h/t; D Malone for Doyle, 43; P Brophy for Masterson, 55; S O’Sullivan 0-2 for Kirwan, 60; B McLoughlin for Cribbin, 70.

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)